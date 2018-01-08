Handmaid’s Tale: When Will Season 2 Premiere?

Getty

Hulu became the first streaming service to take home an Emmy win for Outstanding Drama with The Handmaid’s Tale last year, and now, fans are itching to find out when they can expect season 2.

Season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale will be released in April 2018. An exact date has not been announced.

The official synopsis of season 2 reads: “The Emmy-winning drama series returns with a second season shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. ‘Gilead is within you’ is a favorite saying of Aunt Lydia. In Season Two, Offred and all our characters will fight against – or succumb to – this dark truth.”

Hulu released a teaser trailer for the second season in November. It didn’t give much away: the trailer (above) shows Elisabeth Moss’s character, Offred making her way through a dark hallway, guided only by the light of her flashlight. The trailer also revealed that at the time, the show was currently in production.

Last year, Moss took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama series for her role as Offred. Ann Dowd took home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress, while Bruce Miller won for Outstanding Writing fo a Drama Series.

In a interview last year, Moss told EW, “You make this thing in a bubble, and it’s just been so exciting to see the outside world’s reaction.”

Bruce Miller, the show’s write, seemed to have an inkling that the actress’s performance would would receive positive reviews from critics. He told EW, “Elesabeth has always been a favorite of mine, but what she’s done with this role? I can’t even describe it. She’s a treasure.”

Moss had a stellar year in 2017, and 2018 is expected to be just as successful. Next, she’ll star in The Seagull alongside Saoirse Ronan and Annette Benning, which is slated to come out some time in 2018. The film was directed by Michael Mayer, best known for directing the Tony-award winning Broadway plays Spring Awakening, American Idiot, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch.