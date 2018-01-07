How to Watch ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ on Netflix

CBS Interactive

Star Trek: Discovery returns tonight — January 7, 2018 — for the second half of its first season. And although the series is being released on CBS All Access, many viewers are wondering when they can catch the episodes on Netflix. Unfortunately, you can only watch Star Trek: Discovery on Netflix if you’re not in the United States. And it really doesn’t appear like CBS has any plans to release Discovery on Netflix in the United States anytime soon. This is probably because they don’t want to take any sales away from their own streaming service, CBS All Access.

Star Trek: Discovery‘s new episodes premiere every week on Netflix on Mondays for people outside the U.S., the day after the new episodes premiere in the United States on CBS All Access. That means that tonight’s episode will premiere on Netflix on Monday, January 8, in the UK and globally. Discovery airs on Netflix in 188 countries, released one week at a time just like they are in the U.S. (No, people outside the U.S. can’t binge watch the series either, even if they do see it on Netflix.) If you’re outside the U.S., you can watch Star Trek: Discovery on Netflix here. The episodes typically premiere Mondays on Netflix at 8 a.m. BST/9 a.m. CET. (If you’re in Canada, you can watch Discovery on Bell Media’s Space Channel or the OTT streaming service CraveTV.)

Discovery is a big hit for Netflix’s international audience. It was ranked as one of the most-watched family shows on Netflix for 2017. The science fiction favorite came in number four for Netflix’s: “The Shows That Brought Us Together in 2017.” It ranked right behind Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why, and A Series of Unfortunate Events. Ranked right behind Discovery was Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, followed by Riverdale and Fuller House.

The second half of Discovery‘s season is only going to have six episodes, so prepare for the season to go by really fast. Here are the names of the upcoming episodes:

Episode 10: Despite Yourself

Episode 11: The Wolf Inside

Episode 12: Vaulting Ambition

Episode 13: What’s Past Is Prologue

Episode 14: The War Without, The War Within

Episode 15: Will You Take My Hand?

We can’t wait to see what’s next on Star Trek: Discovery. During the midseason finale, viewers saw a number of Ash Tyler’s flashbacks, possibly shedding more light on the character’s mysterious past. His flashbacks were triggered when he saw L’Rell on the Klingon ship. Many of the images showed Ash strapped to a chair, in great pain, possibly being tortured, and screaming in agony. We also saw some strange images of a face caught in a transparent bag of some sort, while a Klingon looked down on him.

We also saw Lt. Paul Stamets, chief engineer, undergoing some crazy changes since he’s been hooked up to the Spore drive. At one point, he was confused and thought Tilly was a captain. He also got giddy and didn’t really act like himself from time to time. In the midseason finale, he decided to do one last jump after their big battle with the Klingons and be done with this line of work. But the jump didn’t finish, and the Discovery ended up somewhere else in space that no one can identify. Stamets, meanwhile, was suffering greatly the last time we saw him. His eyes were white and no one was sure what was wrong. We know that the Spore drive can link parallel universes and Captain Lorca is putting together a map to show where all those intersections happen. But is that connected at all to what’s happening to Stamets? Fans are hoping that these questions will be answered tonight.

Catch up on the latest theories about Discovery with these stories: