Is ‘This Is Us’ on TV Tonight?

It may be Tuesday, but unfortunately, everyone’s favorite NBC show won’t be on TV tonight. Fans are going to have to wait another week for a new episode of This Is Us.

This Is Us will return for its winter premiere next week, January 9, at 9/8c, in an episode titled “The Fifth Wheel”.

The show was initially set to return tonight, January 2. Halfway through December, EW announced that NBC delayed its winter premiere to next week. It’s unclear why the premiere was set back an extra week.

We know this is sour, but remember what Dr. K would say… 🍋 We'll see you January 9! #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/wMM3rLL0rt — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) December 12, 2017

For those who need a refresher: the last time “This Is Us” aired, Deja and Randall were taking leaps in their father-daughter relationship… until Deja’s mother showed up at the house, saying she’d been released from prison and that all her charges were dropped.

Randall and Shauna fought, but when Deja showed up, she made it clear that she’s excited to be reunited with her mother. Wanting to keep anyone from getting too excited, though, Deja warned they’d need to go through a social worker and that the process could take time.

Flashbacks throughout the episode allowed us to get a better sense of Randall’s adolescent and teen life. We learned more about the intricacies of his relationship with Jack; how both felt alienated and isolated at one time or another. Randall’s reflecting about his relationship with his father led to him deciding to take a drive through Shauna’s neighborhood. He and Beth eventually came they’d have to say goodbye to Shauna. The tear-wrenching goodbye involved Shauna coming to the Pearson’s home to take her daughter back home. While embracing her foster dad in a hug, Deja says, “You know I don’t want you to think that just because I want to go home doesn’t mean that I don’t like living with you.”

As the episode drew to a close, Kevin was pulled over and arrested for a DUI. Little did he know, Tess was in the car– she snuck in without him knowing. Randall and Beth are livid, unsurprisingly. “I’ll kill him,” Randall tells his wife at the episode’s end, only for her to say, “Not if I don’t kill him first.”

EW interviewed Sterling K. Brown about the midseason finale. Asked how Randall is going to process the news of Kevin’s addiction, Brown said, “… it’s complicated because it has to do with the nature of why Kevin thinks he’s an addict, and it has to do with whether or not Randall validates his brother’s perspective, because when you think about the nature of memory, everyone tends to highlight those things that reaffirm their own perspective of truth. And Kevin, Kate, and Randall all have their own different versions of what their childhoods were that shaped who they are, and then they have very different ideas of how other people perceive themselves.”

Be sure to tune into the winter premiere of This Is Us next Tuesday, December 2, at 9pm ET/PT on NBC.