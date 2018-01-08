‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Rallies as Jax Taylor’s Father Dies of Cancer

At the beginning of the new Vanderpump Rules season, cast member Jax Taylor revealed on Twitter that his dad, Ronald Cauchi, was battling cancer. Unfortunately, just a few weeks later, Taylor is without a father. On December 29, 2017, Taylor wrote a detailed message about losing his dad the day before on his Instagram profile. Taylor wrote, “Where do I begin… I lost the best man I knew yesterday, he was my best friend. I didn’t go a day with out texting him a pointless question that usually drove him nuts, but I know he loved it. My dad loved his family more than anything in the world he was the “perfect father” and wanted everyone to get along and be happy. Cancer took my dad at 61, way too soon but I have to hope and pray that god has a bigger plan for him.”

Taylor continued, “The two things other than his family he loved more than anything were Detroit Redwings hockey and cars. He was a simple man that didn’t speak much but when he did you listened … He was always there for every practice and every game. Yes my parents lived in Tampa, but Detroit, Michigan is my fathers home. My father never said one word that was negative, he helped so many people young and old … I could go on and on.” According to E! News, Ron Cauchi was battling esophageal cancer and this ultimately caused his death. In an interview with The Daily Dish, Jax Taylor had revealed that his dad was diagnosed with stage IV cancer two months prior to his passing. Taylor told The Dish, “It’s in his throat, his esophagus, so it’s rough. It’s rough, because my dad, he’s like my idol. My dad was always the person who never got sick, I always looked up to him. I call him all the time. To see him so vulnerable, I’ve never seen him emotional my whole entire life. My dad’s never been to the doctor in his entire life until now.”

Taylor went on to say, “This is such a horrible disease. He doesn’t deserve this. He’s, like, the perfect man. He’s the perfect human being, never done a thing wrong in his life. So it just sucks. It just really sucks. I don’t really have anything to say about it. It’s a shitty disease. It’s hurt our family. It’s hurt everybody. It just really sucks. During the holidays, it doesn’t make it any easier.” Taylor revealed that his father went through two rounds of chemo and radiation to battle the disease. He also said that not being able to do anything was the worst part of the situation.

When Taylor first revealed his father’s diagnosis on Twitter, he wrote, “Yes cancer fucking sucks, watching my father go through this is killing me. Prayers to all the families that have to deal with this awful disease. I don’t wish this this disease on my worst enemy. #—cancer watching your loved ones battle while I sit and watch is the worst feeling.”

On the show, Taylor has been dealing with the ramifications of cheating on girlfriend Brittany Cartwright. And, the two have voiced that it’s especially difficult to relive the situation on national television. But, despite their issues, Cartwright has been by Taylor’s side as he deals with the death of his dad. On his Instagram page, Taylor expressed his gratitude for Cartwright, saying, “Thank you to my amazing “rock” my girlfriend Brittany, I couldn’t and can’t do any of this with out you. My father loved you so much as well, thank you for being who you are and for helping me deal with all this, you are my angel and you always will be.”

My heart is broken, I lost my best friend and the best man I have ever met last night, I love you so much dad I can’t even breathe anymore, only person not letting me fall right now is my amazing girlfriend. I love you dad. — Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) December 29, 2017

In addition to Cartwright and some of his close friends, Taylor’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars have also raced to be with him as he grieves. Even his ex-girlfriend Stassi Schroeder traveled to be near him. See a photo of Taylor, Schroeder, Cartwright, Kristen Doute and others in the Instagram post below. In the post, Taylor wrote the following caption, “I’ve said this a million times already but I can’t thank these girls enough and @granene who’s not pictured for coming to Michigan to help me celebrate my dads life, we are a dysfunctional group some more than others but when in time of need over the years I’ve never had to ask any of them for help they just are always there for me. Thanks also to #ohallorans in Mt. Clemens for hosting us last night and this morning, it’s been a crazy week emotional as it gets but makes it a lot easier with a good strong support group. #iloveyoudad #michigan.” For the gathering in Mt. Clemens to celebrate the life of Cauchi, Taylor revealed online that people would be wearing Red Wings attire because his dad was a huge fan. In addition, shots of fireball would be going around to toast Cauchi.

In a truly heartbreaking post about the loss of his father, Taylor wrote on social media that, “I love you dad, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me, I am so proud to be your son. Don’t worry I’ll walk Jenny down the aisle this summer but we are gonna need your help from above bud … Thank you dad, thank you for giving me everything I needed in life with out a question. I hope one day I can be half the father you are. Love you so much dad.” Jenny Cauchi is Taylor’s sister, who is a salon owner in Michigan. According to Taylor’s post, she is getting married this summer and will be without their father to walk her down the aisle. Previously, Taylor dished to Bravo about his sister Jenny and said that she’s the complete opposite of him. Taylor said that, “She’s a good person. She works extremely hard. She’s the type of person that needs to know where her paycheck’s gonna be. She needs to plan. She’s the polar opposite of me. She’s like my father. She wants to be like me; she just doesn’t have it. My mother [Marie] and I are the same.”

Taylor’s father never made an appearance on Vanderpump Rules, but his mother did. She even chatted up star Lisa Vanderpump, dishing on embarrassing childhood stories about Taylor.