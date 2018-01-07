Mykelti Brown’s Wedding to Husband Tony Padron from ‘Sister Wives’

Fun family day for a photo A post shared by Mykelti Padron (@mykeltip) on May 23, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

On this season of Sister Wives, Mykelti Brown’s husband Tony Padron brings his family into the mix to get to know the Browns. Previously, fans got to see the couple’s engagement and bridal shower, according to TLC, and the couple’s wedding was held in St. George, Utah. An estimated 400 guests were in attendance of the nuptials. The wedding had a retro Mexican theme, which included a taco buffet. The theme’s colors were silver, teal, yellow and maroon.

In a post of a photo from the wedding, Brown wrote the following sweet caption, “I married this incredible man a year ago yesterday and it has been the best year of my entire life. I couldn’t have wished for anything better because you are the best man and person I have ever know. Thank for this past year and for the rest of the years of my life. I can’t wait to grow old with you.”

One thing that Brown was worried about at the wedding was the cutting of the cake because Padron wanted to push her face into the cake. Fortunately for her, he didn’t. On social media, Brown wrote, “Tony comes from a tradition where you stuff the head in the cake or take the cake and rub it on the face. I hate this tradition. I pleaded with him not to stuff my face with cake. Because it was important to me he agreed. It meant a lot to me that he would give up something he wanted for me. I love my husband so much.”

When Brown and Padron first got engaged, Brown’s sister Madison was also on the road to the altar. And, when it came to Padron asking Brown’s parents for permission to marry her, Brown was actually the one who asked if Padron could speak with her dad. Brown’s parents were not very happy when first discussing the idea of Padron and Brown getting married. Brown’s dad Kody admitted that he was shocked when he first heard the two wanted to tie the knot. Brown’s mother and her dad’s other wives all appeared to be very surprised as well since Brown was just 19 years old at the time. To be fair, her engaged sister was the same age.

Unfortunately for the couple, Padron and Brown couldn’t get married in Padron’s church because of the Brown family’s polygamous lifestyle. Brown met Padron in St. George, which is where they were married. Unfortunately, because Padron is a Mormon, his religion was disapproving of Brown’s parents’ way of life. Padron discussed this with Brown’s father, telling him that faith is a big deal to him, but that he still loves Brown, despite her being rejected by the Mormon church. And, because Brown isn’t baptized, the two couldn’t get married in the temple. On the show, Padron said this was disappointing, but he said that “if God wants it to happen, it will happen.” Below, check out some photos from the couple’s nuptials, which were posted on Instagram.

And, after the couple tied the knot, they bought a puppy together named Spader. Tune in to Sister Wives on Sunday nights on the TLC network.