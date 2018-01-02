Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Engaged: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Wedding bells are ringing for one Simple Life star. On Tuesday, news broke that Paris Hilton and her boyfriend, actor Chris Zylka, became engaged over the New Year’s weekend.

The couple first announced they were an item via social media in February, and they’ve been inseparable ever since.

Here’s what you should know about the couple.

1. He Popped the Question During a Ski Trip in Colorado over the New Year’s Weekend

I said Yas! 👰🏼💅🏼💍💎 So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true!😍 pic.twitter.com/7b3QfrODgC — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018

According to People, Zylka asked Paris to marry him over the weekend, during a ski trip to Aspen, Colorado. “I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”, she told People.

The couple was preparing for a photo when Zylka reportedly got down on one knee and asked Paris to marry him. “I was so excited and surprised! I immediately said yes!” she told People.

Zylka could not contain his excitement, either. Speaking to People about the big news, he said, “Paris is the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside and out. I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”

2. They Met at an Oscars Party Eight Years Ago

Hilton and Zylka first met during an Oscars party at the Chateau Marmont eight years ago. In an interview with Page Six earlier this month, the socialite explains, “We met eight years ago at the Chateau Marmont at this Oscar party and then we flirted for years and years. Then two years ago at Art Basel, my brother got a text because Chris had seen an Instagram . . . and he wanted to meet up.”

Zylka is originally from Ohio, and graduated from the University of Toledo. He nabbed his first guest appearance in 90210 in 2008. Along with being an actor, Zylka fills his time playing guitar, basketball, baseball, reading, and painting.

3. Chris Was Engaged to a Woman Named Hanna Beth Merjos in 2014

This isn’t Chris’s first engagement. In April 2014, he was engaged to model and designer Hanna Beth. Her Instagram bio states that she is an influencer, model, designer, writer, and “glitter obsessed.”

My life feels like a dream right now. Everything is way too perfect. So happy. — Hanna Beth (@TheHannaBeth) April 27, 2014

After ten months, E! announced that the two ended their engagement with an “insanely messy” breakup.

In an Instagram post that has since been removed, Zylka reportedly wrote, “Im disappointed that i didnt see how fake you were, or pay attention to the backstabbing you did in front of me. I will rise up.” The picture also featured a quote that read, “You are only going to be as good as the people you surround yourself with so be brave enough to let go of those who keep weighing you down.”

On Twitter, E! reports The Leftovers as tweeting to his followers, “When someone’s boyfriend shows up at they’re house with flowers while you’re in that someone’s bed. Don’t get involved with them. @TheHannaBeth the truth has been revealed for a long time. Google yourself. @TheHannaBeth have fun ‘staying sober’ groupie.”

4. Chris Is Known for His Work in ‘The Leftovers’

TV and movie-watchers may recognize 32-year-old Zylka.

In 2009, he was cast as Joey Donner in the TV series 10 Things I Hate About You. In 2011, he booked the role of Jake Armstrong in The Secret Circle.

Chris also played Tom Garvey in The Leftovers from 2014 to 2017. In an interview with Collider, Zylka was asked how an experience like The Leftovers dictates what he chooses to do next in his career. He responded, “I always live by the idea that my favorite job is my next one. It doesn’t really matter what the content is. It’s so hard to top HBO, Damon, Justin, Mimi, and the entire cast and crew. You feel like you’re reached a ceiling, but I could go do a guest spot on a Disney show and be just as satisfied because I get to work. You appreciate just being able to work because there are so many actors that aren’t. You have to appreciate every single job, just the same.”

According to IMDB, his latest film, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, is currently in post production. The movie stars Natalie Portman, Jessica Chastain, Jacob Tremblay, and Bella Thorne.

5. Paris Says Their First Kiss Was “Electric”

Paris gushed about Zylka in a September interview with Galore.

Discussing their first date, Paris says, “On our first date he came over to my house. We stayed up all night talking & getting to know each other. When we had our first kiss I felt that electric feeling and knew there was something special about him.”

Their favorite thing to do together? Paris says she likes to keep things low-key. “Actually my favorite thing to do is to be at home with him. He is my best friend and we always have the most amazing time together. For work, I have to be out and be social all the time. So in my private time, I would much rather be at home in bed watching TV with my boyfriend & puppies then out at a club.”

Are little ones in the future? It isn’t out of the question. In her interview with Galore Magazine, Paris says that she hopes to have children of her own one day. “Just seeing how happy Lily-Grace makes my sister makes me want them even more. I know I will be the best mom!”