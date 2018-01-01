Rose Parade Live Stream: How to Watch Will Ferrell & Molly Shannon Special

Getty

There are plenty of different ways to watch Monday’s 2018 Rose Parade, but if you’re looking for something other than the conventional coverage of the New Year’s Day event, look no further than the Funny or Die-produced special featuring Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon, who will provide commentary as Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan. The event will air live on Amazon starting at 11 a.m. ET, and it’s easy to watch a live stream for free.

If you have Amazon Prime already, you can simply head to the Amazon Video page to start watching. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Here’s a complete rundown of all your sign-up options and how to watch on different streaming devices:

If You Have Amazon Prime

If you want to watch on your computer, you can do so via Amazon’s website.

If you want to watch via your phone, tablet or streaming device, you can do so via an Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV stick, or the Amazon Video app, which is free to download. You can read here for a complete list of compatible devices. Once you start up your Fire TV, or you open the Amazon Video app on another streaming device, just click on the Rose Parade banner to start watching.

If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime

You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video to watch online. Fortunately, it’s easy to sign up for a 30-day free trial, and there are a number of different options when doing so:

Amazon Prime Video: The cheapest monthly option, it costs $8.99 per month and includes unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies and TV shows. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial right here.

Amazon Prime: In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies and TV shows, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $10.99 per month or $99 per year, and you can start a free 30-day trial right here.

Amazon Prime Student: If you’re a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student. It’s the same as Amazon Prime but comes with a six-month free trial.

Once you’ve signed up, you can head to Amazon’s website to start watching on your desktop, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via an Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV stick, or the Amazon Video app, which is free to download. You can read here for a complete list of compatible devices.