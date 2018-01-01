‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Contestants: Meet the Cast

Photo Credit: ABC - Craig Sjodin

Race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. is the star of The Bachelor 2018 and some may remember him as the runner-up from Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette back in 2012. According to ABC, there are 29 contestants in the mix this season and, of course, a handful of them get sent home after the first rose ceremony. In the official premiere description, provided by the ABC network, the plot for episode 1 states that, “Once Arie enters the mansion, the competition is on! He is swept away by a very assertive and mysterious bachelorette. She lands the first one-on-one conversation with the debonair Bachelor and a very romantic kiss. There is already discord and envy running among the women as they try and steal time with the man they hope will be their fiance. When the “first impression” rose arrives, the bachelorettes’ anxiety level rises. A hopeful TV host believes that her future with the Bachelor is destiny. Another gorgeous, thoughtful woman makes Arie dig deep about why he hasn’t found true love since Emily. And for some, actions speak louder than words. A feisty lady uses a ukulele to serenade Arie, and yet another challenges him to race riding miniature racecars.” We have all the details on the contestant who nabs the first kiss this season, the girls who are eliminated and more. Read on below to get to know some of the contestants worth watching this season. And, beware of spoilers on who makes it far in the competition and who gets sent home. If you do NOT want to know which contestants are in the final four, STOP READING NOW.

Reality Steve reports that the first round of contestants sent home during the first batch of eliminations are Olivia Goethals, Bri Amaranthus, Ali Harrington, Britt Johnson, Amber Wilkerson, Jessica Carroll, Nysha Norris, and Lauren Jarreau. Now let’s get into some of the remaining women, their photos and background outside the show.

Chelsea Roy

Chelsea Roy is a single mother, according to Reality Steve, and she doesn’t tell Luyendyk right away that she is a mom. Romper reports that Roy’s son’s name is Samuel and you can see a photo of Roy and her son above. She is definitely one to watch this season because she gets the first kiss and the first impression rose as well. Another girl who got a quick smooch from Luyendyk on the premiere episode is Brittany Taylor.

Tia Booth

Lauren Burnham

Tia Booth hails from Arkansas and Reality Steve reports that she at least makes it to the final four this season. What’s really interesting about Booth is that she is close friends with Raven Gates, who was last season’s runner-up. Nick Viall ended up choosing now-ex-fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi over Gates.

Lauren Burnham is a Virginia girl and she reportedly makes it to the final four on the show. The final four contestants are Burnham, a girl named Kendall Long, Becca Kufrin and Tia Booth. OK Here Is the Situation reports that Burnham was previously engaged to a man named Chris Crane and they were scheduled to be married in July 2017. Burnham is also a devout Christian.

Maquel Cooper

Santa baby🖤 A post shared by Maquel Cooper 🌹 (@maquelx) on Dec 17, 2017 at 7:04pm PST

Maquel Cooper is a recent divorcee and she actually has some famous friends. Reality Steve reports that she is BFF’s with Witney Carson from Dancing With the Stars. Cooper originally hails from Utah and she is a photographer, who often photographs weddings. She also appears to do some modeling.

Krystal Nielson

Krystal Nielson is a fitness coach and Reality Steve describes her as this, “Her brother has been homeless for the last 2 years, they’ve reached out to him, but he hasn’t wanted help. This is where people will find her endearing. However, I think once you see in her action, it’ll be a mixed bag. Some people will find the voice grating, some people will say she comes across phony, and as I’ve spoiled, she doesn’t endear herself to many in the house as she’s the ‘I’m here for Arie and not to make friends’ girl this season.”

Becca Kufrin

Becca Kufrin is definitely a front-runner this season and she is one of the final four contestants on the show. In fact, she makes it even farther than that, according to Reality Steve, who also reports that she’s had some sadness in her life when it comes to family. Her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, but is currently in remission, while her father died about 8 years ago. During Kufrin’s limo arrival, she actually gets Luyendyk to get down on one knee.

Bekah Martinez

This girl has been dubbed the “hippie chick” of the season and Reality Steve describes her as this, “Recently accepted to UC Irvine to major in art. The “hippie” chick of the season, so to speak. Doesn’t own bras, never wears bras, and is very outspoken in the house. Somewhat the “Corinne” of this season. Was the girl on the wrestling group date that producers told the audience to “boo” when she came out.”