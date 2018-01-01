‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Premiere & Season 22 Spoilers

Tonight is the 2018 premiere of The Bachelor, starring Arie Luyendyk Jr., which means a whole new round of women are in search of love … or fame. Race car driver Luyendyk struck out years ago on The Bachelorette with Emily Maynard and now he’s hoping for his luck to change. But, before we get into all the spoilers we’ve found out so far for season 22, this is your spoiler warning. If you do NOT want to know who the reported winner this season is, or any other major spoilers, STOP READING NOW.

With that out of the way, let’s kick things off with an ABC official synopsis of the season. In a press release about the season, ABC writes, “Romantic and adventurous dates will reach new heights this season, testing the ladies’ perseverance in pursuing their romantic objective; along with fun, exciting and exotic dates that will elicit real and raw passions. Two back-to-back one-on-one dates kick off the season. Arie treats the first woman like a princess, complete with designer dresses from fashion icon Rachel Zoe. After that romantic evening, Arie whisks another lucky bachelorette away to his hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona, where she gets a glimpse of his everyday life and even meets his parents. The unforgettable evening ends with a private performance by singer-songwriter and musical artist Connor Duermit. Fifteen women clash in a “Bachelor” demolition derby with special commentary by Chris Harrison and Arie’s friend, racecar driver Robby Gordon. Chaos ensues as eight bachelorettes face off in a G.L.O.B. (Gorgeous Ladies of the Bachelor) wrestling match. Legends from GLOW – Ursula Hayden and Angela Altishin – train the women for the matches. And Arie takes on a surprise guest, Kenny “Pretty Boy Pit Bull” King from Rachel’s season, but who will emerge victorious? Arie takes romance to new heights as he and a thrilled bachelorette go parasailing on Lake Tahoe and then enjoy dancing and kissing the night way to a performance by hot country music band Lanco. The remaining women travel to beautiful Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, for a deluxe one-on-one date on a 100-foot yacht, dinner at an antique car museum and a private concert by Tenille Arts. An adventurous airboat trip through the Florida swamps not only uncovers alligators, but a delicacy: frog legs!”

Now let’s get into some more specifics. Remember that if you do NOT want to know who is reported to be the winner this season, stop reading … The Hollywood Gossip reports that the final four this season are Kendall Long, Tia Booth, Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham. Long apparently doesn’t get one single solo date this season, according to Reality Steve, while Booth is actually good friends with Raven Gates, the runner-up from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. So, who is the winner this season? On episode 1 of the season, Becca Kufrin has star Luyendyk get down one knee … and according to Reality Steve, Luyendyk does it again on the finale episode. Luyendyk reportedly asks Kufrin to be his wife and the two are now engaged. See a picture of Kufrin below.

Also on the premiere episode of the show, contestant Chelsea Roy is able to get the first impression rose and a kiss from Luyendyk. Reality Steve reports that Brittany Taylor is another girl who gets a kiss on the first show. As for the girls who are eliminated first this season, the handful of contestants are Olivia Goethals, Ali Harrington, Britt Johnson, Bri Amaranthus, Amber Wilkerson, Jessica Carroll, Nysha Norris, and Lauren Jarreau.

When it comes to some of the exciting overseas dates this season, ABC writes, “If the bachelorettes’ hearts could beat any faster, imagine being in Paris, one of the world’s most romantic cities, while creating beautiful memories with Arie. Whether on a speedboat touring the city on the Seine River, enjoying a wonderful picnic in the Luxembourg Gardens, performing at the famed Moulin Rouge, dining at Maxim’s or kissing atop the iconic Eiffel Tower, it is an emotional part of Arie’s and the women’s journey. The next stop is magnificent Tuscany, Italy, showcasing its unique culture, cuisine and breathtaking countryside views. The hometown dates are filled with emotional revelations, but in a 180-degree turn, the final three bachelorettes travel to spectacular Ica, Peru, for the unpredictable overnight dates where the relationships have a chance to flourish. But will more surprises await the unsuspecting Bachelor before he travels to Cusco, Peru, to hopefully choose a wife? Will Arie open his heart and find the woman of his dreams who will love him back?”