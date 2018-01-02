SPOILER ALERT: Who Is the Winner of ‘The Bachelor’ 2018?
SPOILER ALERT: Who Is the Winner of 'The Bachelor' 2018?

Photo Credit: ABC – Craig SjodinSix years ago, Arie Luyendyk Jr. was in love and a day away from proposing to the woman of his dreams. And then, she broke his heart. Emily Maynard (now Emily Maynard Johnson) may not have been Arie’s future wife, but he hasn’t been able to find a love like hers since. Now Arie, 36, is back and ready to race into America’s heart yet again when he returns for a second shot at love, starring in the 22nd season of ABC’s hit romance reality series “The Bachelor.”

Tonight is the premiere of The Bachelor 2018, with Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, as this season’s star. A total of 29 women will be vying for her heart, but only won has gotten him to get down on one knee. Before we get into specifics, this is your spoiler warning. IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS ABOUT THE OUTCOME OF THIS SEASON, THE WINNER, OR OTHER MAJOR SHOW SPOILERS, STOP READING NOW.

Okay. Let’s get down to business, starting with the final four this season. The final 4 women are a physical therapist named Tia Booth who is friends with last season’s runner-up Raven Gates, Lauren Burnham of Virginia Beach, family-oriented Becca Kufrin and Kendall Long, who already works in show business as a set dresser, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But, which one of the four is the winner? According to Reality Steve, the final two women are Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin, and the one who Luyendyk picked is Kufrin. Reality Steve has reported that Kufrin and Luyendyk are engaged.

Rebecca “Becca” Kufrin hails from Minnesota, where she works as a senior account executive for Skyaa, which is a tech public relations firm. Unfortunately, Kufrin has had some major battles with her family, losing her father eight years ago. In addition, ABC reports that Kufrin’s mother is currently in remission after fighting breast cancer.

On the premiere episode of the show, Kufrin actually had Luyendyk get down on one knee and she even got the first solo date of the season. As for more spoilers on the premiere episode, ABC states, “Annaliese, wearing a mask, teases Arie with the idea that she, too, is a “kissing bandit!” Maquel, an adventurous and enterprising bachelorette starts out strong, driving up in a miniature Formula One race car. Vivacious Brittany compliments Arie in Dutch, his second language … Yale graduate Seinne presents Arie with a pair of elephant cufflinks to encourage him to seek her out. Tia, a high-spirited southern woman, hands him a little toy wiener as a souvenir of her Arkansas hometown. But Arie’s attention is momentarily captured by the delightful Bekah, who drives up in a cherry red ’65 convertible Mustang. Chelsea wastes no time luring Arie away once he enters the mansion, serving notice to the rest of the bachelorettes – game on! TV host Jessica, whose father once met Arie at a racetrack, believes they were meant to be together. Stunning Jacqueline questions Arie about why he never found real love since Emily. Kendall, who is obsessed with taxidermy, decides to entertain Arie on her ukulele. And one self-assured woman, Brittany, dares Arie to race her riding miniature racecars.”

