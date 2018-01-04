‘The Four’ Judges & Cast Spoilers

FOX Network

Tonight is the premiere of reality competition series The Four: Battle for Stardom. This singing competition begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the FOX network and what makes it different is that a group of four singers will have to continually defend their spots in the competition. Should one of them lose a challenge to a newcomer, the newcomer would take their place. Each of the competitors is competing for one grand prize, which features exposure, a record contract and the backing of the show’s judges. The first four performers who are starting off as the talented defenders are Elanese Lansen, Blair Perkins, Lex Lu and Ash Minor. Get to know more about what to expect this season, the show’s judges and the host in our cast details below.

Fergie

#TheFour 💫💫💫💫 thursday 8pm on @foxtv A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Jan 2, 2018 at 8:00pm PST

Fergie is the host of the show. Last year was rough for the singer, who split from her longtime husband, actor Josh Duhamel. This year, she has a new hosting gig and is working on her music in addition to juggling motherhood and a home life. Fergie dished to Variety about her excited to be a part of this new show, saying, “This is a unique and modern show format that I believe will set the standard for the next generation of singing competition series on TV. I am looking forward to being by the contestants’ sides during what could be the most important performances of their lives. Along with these amazing panelists whom I know and love, I hope my experiences as a solo artist and as a member of The Black Eyed Peas can help guide them in their quest to make it in the music industry.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

One of the biggest music moguls in the world, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs heads up the judges panel and tells FOX that, “This series is about pure competition, fighting for your survival. Do you want to win? Do you want to be great? We’re giving fans a genuine look at what it takes to make it to the top and stay there – surrounding these up-and-coming artists with the best, turning them into the next generation of stars.”

Combs says on the show that he wants the series to be true to how the music industry works. He enjoys the “disruptive” aspect of the competition. And, this is not Combs’ first reality competition show, for those who remember his series Making the Band. Over the years, Combs has had a major hand in building artists, along with a major music empire.

DJ Khaled

According to Billboard, DJ Khaled said that he jumped at the chance to be a part of this opportunity, sharing the same ideas as the show. DJ Khaled confirmed, “It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that will showcase the best of the new generation of musical geniuses. When you come from where I come from, you know just how hard it is to turn your dreams into a reality. It’s a long road to the journey of success … I immediately jumped at the opportunity when I realized FOX shared the same vision as me, and that’s to be the best!!! If you think you have what it takes to become the next icon, trust me, DJ Khaled is the one that will let you know. So be prepared for a new era of television.”

Recently, Sean “Diddy” Combs appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and stressed that having Khaled on board was key for the show. Combs revealed that, “When FOX called me when we were negotiating the deal, I said there’s just one thing I have to have, which is DJ Khaled. I really wanted to come and build a super team, and I wanted to come in and disrupt what was going on with the vocal competition shows.”

Meghan Trainor

A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Jan 3, 2018 at 1:47pm PST

Meghan Trainor is a huge pop artist and is majorly relevant, so having a star like her on the panel definitely brings attention to the show. And, apparently, she was on board with The Four quite quickly, releasing the following statement to FOX, “When FOX asked me to be a part of this new series, without hesitation, my answer was … YES! I know firsthand what it’s like to be thrown into the music industry head first, as an artist and a songwriter. I also know what it takes to hang on for the ride. I’m so humbled to help discover new talent with this amazing panel of experts.”

Recently, Trainor had some other big news in her personal life … getting engaged to Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara. And, it all went down on her 24th birthday a few weeks ago. In a social media post, Trainor wrote, “I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends.” Check out the video of the proposal below.

Charlie Walk

Charlie Walk is a successful record label executive, so his addition to the panel nicely rounds out the judges. Walk’s official statement with FOX about the show reads, “What lies at the heart of the music business is ‘talent.’ Discovering and developing talent remains the most important, consistent driver of my home, Republic Records, and now FOX’s THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM. I’m thrilled to be joining this incredible panel of my longtime friends, Sean, Khaled and Meghan, to help make the difference on a platform that’s truly committed to identifying and breaking the next generation of superstars.” Walk says that he and the other judges are meant to also be guides for the performers, advising them in the competition, as well as in their craft as a whole.