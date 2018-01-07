Time’s Up Pin & Movement on the Golden Globes 2018 Red Carpet

Tonight, stars are donning the color black on the red carpet for the 2018 Golden Globes in a silent protest. Many are also wearing an enamel pin, which reads, “Time’s Up.” So, why are so many people wearing black and what does “Time’s Up” mean?

On tonight’s red carpet countdown special on the E! network, #Girlgaze founder Amanda de Cadenet appeared to discuss the Time’s Up movement. As she sat down with the show hosts, wearing head-to-toe black, she said, “Time is up. We’re ready for change.” The initiative for a stand against sexual assault and harassment in the workplace via Time’s Up came about on January 1, 2017, according to de Cadenet. And, the reason for wearing black on the red carpet is to unify and support one another.

The Times’ Up pin is meant for people who want to show their solidarity but weren’t able to wear black tonight, for whatever reason. Those wearing black may also be sporting the pin, though, as well. The official motto of Time’s Up, featured on the organization’s website reads, “The clock has run out on sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace. It’s time to do something about it.” According to People, the pin came into existence with the help of actress Reese Witherspoon, who commissioned stylist Arianne Phillips to design the pin.

When it comes to Time’s Up official mission, the organization states, “TIME’S UP is a unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere. From movie sets to farm fields to boardrooms alike, we envision nationwide leadership that reflects the world in which we live … Powered by women, TIME’S UP addresses the systemic inequality and injustice in the workplace that have kept underrepresented groups from reaching their full potential. We partner with leading advocates for equality and safety to improve laws, employment agreements, and corporate policies; help change the face of corporate boardrooms and the C-suite; and enable more women and men to access our legal system to hold wrongdoers accountable.”

In addition to pins, there are also t-shirts and other merchandise up for sale on Timesupnow.com. All proceeds go to the TIMES’S UP Legal Defense Fund. Check out the Time’s Up Instagram account by clicking here.