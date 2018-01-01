Where Was ‘Black Mirror’ Metalhead Filmed?

One of the newest episodes for Black Mirror Season 4 is Metalhead. Filmed in black and white, the episode paints a dire story of man vs. technological beast. Much of the episode involves fighting to live in a bleak, post-apocalyptic world. This has caused a number of viewers to wonder just where the episode was filmed. This post will have minor spoilers for the episode.
Metalhead was filmed in Dartmoor in April of 2017, DevonLive reported. Dartmoor’s woodlands were a central part of the filming. Dartmoor is an area of moorland in southern Devon, England that is protected with national park status as Dartmoor National Park. It covers 954 square kilometers. The granite that forms the uplands dates back to the Carboniferous Period, making it a beautiful and fitting choice for a post-apocalyptic landscape. Interestingly, Dartmoor has portions that are sometimes used as military firing ranges (and have been for more than 200 years.) The area is known for its tors, rivers, and bogs.
Because of how beautiful the country can be, it would be fascinating to see what this would look like in color rather than black-and-white. But in black-and-white, we’re forced to focus on the man vs. machine aspect. One of the rules for filming the episode was that all the metallic things would be touched and changed for the filming, but the vegetation was not to be touched at all, TV Guide reported.
If you’re curious what Dartmoor looks like when it’s not black-and-white, check out these photos. Now imagine this as the background for Metalhead:
And for fun, here are some behind-the-scenes photos of Metalhead, shared by David Slade:
