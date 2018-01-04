Zhavia Vs. Elanese Lansen on ‘The Four: Battle for Stardom’

The Four: Battle for Stardom is a brand new reality competition series on the FOX network that premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The new singing competition stands out differently from the other music competition shows because, “Everybody that’s in the final four, they get a seat, OK? Then they can get challenged by anybody that’s out there in America,” according to Sean “Diddy” Combs. And, along with Combs, the judges’ panel is made up of Meghan Trainor, record label executive Charlie Walk and DJ Khaled, with music artist Fergie as the show host. Combs recently talked up the new series on The Ellen Show, revealing that, “It’s something you’ve never seen before. It’s something that’s going to disrupt the whole game of these singing competition shows.” In the end, only one contestant walks away a winner, though there are four contestants who start off, defending their spot.

Tonight, the four talented singers who sit proudly on stage are Elanese Lansen, Blair Perkins, Lux Lu and Ash Minor. All four of them sit and wait as newcomers audition for a chance to challenge one of “the four”. One of the contestants who takes a stab at it tonight is a 16-year-old beautiful girl with dredlocks. Her name is Zhavia and she stuns the judges, with DJ Khaled telling her she looks, sings and moves like a music icon. According to Zhavia’s Facebook page, she is currently signed to OC Hit Factory.

In order for Zhavia to be able to challenge one of the other singers, she needs the approval of all four judges. Fortunately for her, Zhavia gets the go-ahead and she chooses singer Elanese Lansen for her challenge. And, when Zhavia jokes that Lansen looks a little scared, Lansen claps back, saying that she isn’t scared of anyone. This amps up the judges as the two get ready to face-off in a music battle. With her family in the audience, Zhavia says on the show that this is her chance and she is not going down without a fight. Zhavia has the backing of her family and her mother, who looks more like her hot sister, is one of her biggest cheerleaders, as Zhavia writes this on her Instagram account, “My mom is the best. Always supporting me through life and music. I promise I will buy you a big house one day ! And whatever else you want, love you!” Click here to check out a pic of Zhavia’s mother.

On The Four, Lansen hopes to honor her Latina roots and she wants to be the major artist she’s been working hard to be over the years. Going up against other artists like Zhavia, what is Lansen’s strategy in beating others? In an interview with iHeart, Lansen said, “My strategy is to just try to do the best I can and not overwhelm myself with the thought of how big this situation is, and big this opportunity is. I’m trying to just, as cliché as it sounds, just relax and not psyche myself out. I think what’ll make me stand out is probably just my worth ethic. I’ll work as hard as I can to get what I want.”

And, when it comes to the end game, Lansen stated that, “Winning this show would definitely be the most amazing thing I’ve ever done in my whole life. And it would open so many doors for me. Being an [iHeartRadio] On The Verge artist, it would basically guarantee me anything I’ve ever wanted in this industry. I’d get radio play, and there are a lot of On The Verge artists that have exploded from this. Winning would definitely change my life.” iHeartRadio’s “On The Verge” has had a hand in successful careers of artists like Nick Jonas.