Top 10 Best 50s Costumes for Halloween 2017

Poodle skirts, leather jackets, and Grease themed outfits…costumes from the 50s are a classic choice for Halloween. There are plenty of options for men, women, and kids, so it’s easy to dress up as a couple, or even as a whole family.

For women looking for a classic, clean look, a poodle skirt outfit in a fun color is a good choice. For those who want to dress a little more on the sexy side, a leather get-up emulating a hot rod girl will be sure to make heads turn. For men, a greaser jacket with a white tee and jeans is a cool, casual look. If you’re feeling more of an athletic vibe, you could find an old school letterman’s sweater and pair it with some low-top sneakers. For kiddos, nothing is more adorable than a little girl in an pink poodle skirt, and boys look cute dressed up in a jacket with greased back hair.

Read on for our list of the best 50s costume for Halloween, broken down by women/girls first, and men/boys last.

Best 50s Costumes for Women and Girls

1. Hip Hop 50s Shop Poodle Skirt Costume Set

Dress like you’re heading to the sock hop with this adorable four-piece poodle skirt costume set. The set comes with a handmade skirt that has an elastic waistband, so it will fit comfortably on any body type. The skirt also has a poodle applique and leash that has been professionally embroidered, so you can be sure it will hold up well. A chiffon scarf that matches the skirt is also included, and can be used to tie around your neck or in your hair. There is also a pair of white bobby socks with an poodle applique on the cuff, as well as a pair of rhinestone, cat-eye glasses. All that you need to complete the look is a white blouse or t-shirt, and a pair of low-top sneakers. The set is available in 11 color combinations ranging from teal to hot pink, and there are seven sizes to choose from.

Price: $51.99-$55.99, depending on size and color

2. Samtree Women’s Polka Dot 50s Vintage Dress

This vintage polka dot dress would look adorable on someone going for the 50s housewife look. The dress is short sleeved with a collared V-neck, has a high waistline and a wraparound belt. The red and white polka dot dress screams 50s, although you could also choose plain red, polka dot black, plain black, or plain blue if you want a different look. The dress is available in sizes ranging from 2-14, although it runs a little short on people so you may want to order up a size if you have a longer torso or longer legs. Curl your hair and throw on a pearl necklace and some cuffed white socks, and you’ll have a complete 50s housewife look.

Price: $18.99-$21.99, depending on color and size.

3. California Costumes Hot Rod Honey 50s Costume

If you’re looking for a sexy outfit that still channels your inner 50s self, this “hot rod honey” costume is perfect. With black leather pants and a red low-cut, tight-fitting top, this costume is super hot. The costume also includes a scarf, gloves and a belt, so really all you need to complete the outfit is some black high heels. The material is 100% polyester so it’s hand wash or dry clean only. The costume is available in sizes ranging from extra small to extra large, however it runs on the small side so you may want to order a size up.

Price: $16.07-$38.99, depending on size

4. Hip Hop 50s Shop Child Poodle Skirt Costume Set

Similar to the adult costume set we listed, this little girl’s costume set has four pieces: a poodle skirt, socks, a scarf, and glasses. The handmade skirt is made with acrylic felt and has a cute poodle embroidered on the front. The socks have a matching poodle on the cuff, and the glasses have a pretty rhinestone detail. If you’re little one isn’t too keen about having something tied around their neck, you could always tie the scarf around a high ponytail. The costume set is available in small, medium, and large (check the photos for the sizing chart), and comes in hot pink, light blue, light pink, purple, red, teal, and black with pink.

Price: $30.87-$48.86, depending on size and color

5. 50s Favorite Girls Car Hop Costume

If your daughter doesn’t want to go the typical poodle skirt route but still wants to dress like someone from the 50s, this car hop costume is super cute. The costume includes a dress that has a black and white collared top and a light blue skirt with black piping, as well as a white apron and a light blue cap. A “Junior’s Diner” logo is printed on the back, which adds to the car hop look. The dress is available in medium and large, but it runs a little small so make sure you check the sizing chart in the pictures. The costume arrives pretty wrinkled, so it’s good to have a steamer on hand to get all the wrinkles out.

Price: $20.21 and up, depending on size

Best 50s Costumes for Men and Boys 6. Forum Flirtin With The 50s Greaser Jacket

Look like Danny Zuko himself with this cool greaser jacket. Made with 100% polyester, this jacket has a black leather look and silver snaps. While this costume only comes with the jacket, it’s easy to complete the look as all you need is a white tee and jeans, which you probably already have in your closet. You can grease up your hair to really emulate the 50s look, or if you don’t have enough hair to do so, you can purchase this greaser wig. The jacket comes in two sizes, standard and plus size, so be sure to double check the size chart before ordering. Note that the jacket does have a slight plastic smell when first opened, so give it time to air outside before wearing.

Price: $28.31-$44.99, depending on size

7. Hip Hop 50s Shop Mens 50s Letterman Sweater

For a more preppy 50s look, this letterman’s sweater is a great choice. If you want the classic Rydell High sweater, it’s available in white with a red “R” on the chest and double stripe on the sleeve. If you want a sweater that’s not so iconic, choose between the black with white stripes, or the white with black stripes. Whatever you choose, you can complete the costume with jeans and low-top sneakers. The sweater is made with 55% acrylic and 45% cotton, so it’s lightweight and really nicely made. It’s available in sizes ranging from extra small to 4X, so it’s simple to find a sweater that will fit you perfectly (keep in mind, they do run a little small).

Price: $42.99-$49.99, depending on color and size

8. Men’s 50s Car Hop Costume

Channel your inner car hop worker with this 50s car hop costume. Made with 100% polyester, this costume includes the full get-up: white pants, collared shirt with attached apron, bow tie, and servers cap. This costume is a cool unique costume, and the red and white colors really match it to the 50s era. The link below will take you to the medium size costume, but it’s also available in large and extra large.

Price: $34.99

9. Smiffy’s Men’s 50s Bowling Shirt

Bowling leagues were all the rage in the 50s, and no bowler could really consider himself true strike material if he didn’t have a sweet bowling shirt. This 50s bowling shirt costume is black with red piping, and has red buttons and a red collar. There is also a “strike it lucky” logo on the back that includes a bowling ball and two bowling pins. Pair the shirt with jeans rolled at the bottom, and some cool low-top sneakers. The shirt is 100% polyester so it’s dry clean or hand wash only, and it’s available in both medium and large sizes.

Price: $12.36-$32.62, depending on size

10. Charades Child Thunderbird Jacket

Your kid will be the baddest trick-or-treater around with this Thunderbirds jacket. The black faux leather jacket has a collar that can be popped or worn flat, and the jacket zips in the front. The back says “Fifties ThunderBird,” and that jacket will match any style of jeans and a white tee. You could also complete the greaser look with some cool black shades. This is an easy, no fuss costume that will have your little guy looking super fly. There fives sizes available ranging from extra small to extra large.

Price: $26.86 and up, depending on size

