Top 10 Best Cheerleader Costumes for Halloween 2017

Two, four, six, eight, who do we appreciate? Cheerleaders, of course, for always keeping spirits high and crowds engaged during sporting events. These high-flying, energetic ladies always look great, mainly due to their uniforms. Little girls love to dress up as cheerleaders, especially because they get to carry around super fun pom poms. There are also plenty of adult cheerleader costumes as well, ranging for the high school cheerleader look, to the iconic Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders.

Most cheerleader costumes come with a top and skirt or a dress, as well as pom poms. To fully complete the look, add a pair of white sneakers to really look like a cheerleader from head to toe.

Read on for our list of the best cheerleader costumes for Halloween. The first five listed are kids costumes, and the last five are adult costumes.

Best Cheerleader Costumes for Little Girls

1. California Costume Cheerleader Costume

This cute cheerleader costume has a separate top and skirt, and is a bright red and white. The top is a tank top that says “Cheer” and has a picture of a megaphone and pom poms, and the skirt has fun red and white pleats. The cheer outfit comes with blue and white pom poms with touches of red, so the entire outfit has a patriotic feel. Tie up your daughter’s hair in a red ribbon and throw on some white sneakers, and she’ll be ready to rah, rah, rah for candy. Sizes available: 4-6, 6-8, 8-10, 10-12, and XL.

Price: $26.09

2. Storybook Wishes Girls Cheerleader Dress

If your little cheerleader loves all things sparkle, this is the perfect costume. The sleeveless dress with pleated skirt is decked out in sequins, so it’s perfect for those who want extra glitz and glam. There is a cheer megaphone embroidered on the bodice, and you can choose between hot pink and white, or light pink and white. Pom poms are not included, so you’ll have to grab some here. Sizes available: 2-4, 4-6, and 6-8.

Price: $11.99-$15.99, depending on size

3. Smiffy’s Zombie Cheerleader Costume

Many kid’s love to turn their costume idea into a zombie costume, so why not make a zombie cheerleader? This adorably frightening zombie cheerleader dress is red and black, and has some rips and blood splatter on the costume. Made from 100% polyester, this costume is thin so it’s good for warmer climates, or you could pair it with tights and a long sleeve if you’re trick-or-treating somewhere cold. The costume includes two black pom poms, and is available in sizes 7-9, 10-12, and teen.

Price: $19.16 and up, depending on size

4. Total 2550 Little Girl’s Cheerleader Uniform

This cheerleader costume is the real deal, as the bodice and skirt are designed to model a true cheerleader’s uniform perfectly. The bodice is sleeveless, has a high neck, it zips all the way up the back. The skirt is pleated, has a double stripe on the pleats, and an elastic waistband. There are multiple color choices ranging from yellow to light blue, so you could dress your little one in their favorite color, or even the colors of your local high school or university. No pom poms are included, so you will need to order those separately. Sizes available: 2-5, 5-8, 8-10, 10-12, and 13-16.

Price: $28.95 and up, depending on size

5. Disguise Minnie Mouse Cheerleader Costume

This adorable costume combines two of nearly every little girl’s favorite things: cheerleading and Minnie Mouse. The white and pink dress has a white collar and puff sleeves, a bow around the waist, and a pleated skirt. Minnie Mouse is printed on the chest, and there are polka dots printed on the sleeves and bow. The costume includes the iconic Minnie Mouse ears, as well as pink, white, and purple pom poms. The polyester costume doesn’t have any interior lining, so you may need to add tights if you’ll be out in the cold. Sizes available: XX-Small (2T), X-Small (3T-4T), Small (4-6x), and Medium (7-8).

Price: $16.35 and up, depending on size

Best Cheerleader Costumes for Women

6. ILOVEFANCYDRESS High School Cheerleader

This classic cheerleader uniform is a short, sleeveless dress with a pleated skirt and has “squad” printed across the chest. Because of the “squad” lettering, this would be ideal if you wanted to dress up with your friends as a group of cheerleaders. And because the costume is available in black, blue, green, pink, and red, you could each dress up in a different color, mix and match, or all dress the same. The costume would be super cute paired with knee high socks, and of course, pom poms. Sizes available: 0/2, 2/4, 6/8, 10/12, 14/16, and 18/20.

Price: $22.99

7. Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader Costume

In the world of cheerleading, it doesn’t get more iconic than the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders. This costume is a pretty close match to the real deal, as it has shiny blue long sleeves, a crop white fringe vest, and white hot pants with an accompanying white and blue stars belt. The costume is made with 100% polyester, so it’s hand wash only. The shorts are slightly see-through, so keep that in mind when you’re considering undergarments. To complete the look, add these tall white boots and blue pom poms.

Price: $32.99 and up, depending on size

8. Spartan Cheerleader Costume

If you like to dress on the comedic side during Halloween, a Spartan cheerleading outfit is a great choice. Made famous from the SNL skit, the Spartan cheerleader costume is super funny, especially as a couple costume. With a long sleeve black sweater that says “Spartan” across the body and a pleated skirt, it’ll be easy for people to guess your costume. The costume is made from polyester so it’s hand wash only, and it’s one size fits most. If you want the matching men’s Spartan costume, you can find it here.

Price: $21.93

9. Charades Women’s USA Cheerleader Costume

Three cheers for the USA! This costume has USA printed across the chest, so it’s perfect for those who want to be a little patriotic with their costuming. The top and skirt is mainly red and white with a little bit of blue in the piping. The sleeveless top has a wide shoulder, and the pleated skirt helps complete the cheerleader look. The costume does not include pom poms, so you will have to order those separately. Sizes available: XS, small, medium, large, and XL.

Price: $38.99 and up, depending on size

10. Fun Costumes Grease Rydell High Cheerleader Costume

Throw it back to the 50s with this cheerleader costume, as it models the outfits of the Rydell High cheerleaders in the iconic movie, Grease. The costume has a long, flowy bright red skirt, and a white sweater that has a matching red color and front emblem. Complete your look with a simple ponytail and low, flat white sneakers. Sizes to choose from: small, medium, large, and XL.

Price: $39.99 and up, depending on size

