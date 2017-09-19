Most Comfortable Men’s Underwear: Top 10 Best Styles

Amazon

Holy cow there’s a lot of information out there about men’s undies. It seems like everyone’s got something to say about it/them. I know this because I have spent many hours combing the internet to learn about underwear for men. I almost feel like I’m doing you a public/pubic service by sorting through all of it and narrowing this list down to the Top 10 Best Styles.

Another surprise for me was that my wife has some clear opinions about the subject. (I had no idea.) Fortunately, I wear boxer briefs. I say fortunately because this style of underwear is, I have learned, a style of underwear that is completely acceptable to my wife. It also is important, apparently, that I don’t wear white underwear (read: tighty whiteys). My underwear — my boxer briefs — are all in shades of blue, black and grey. From the many (and, again, many) comments about underwear on the Internet, it seems that tighty whiteys are a no-no. I’ll generalize and say that, generally, it appears that the observers of underwear clad dudes don’t like tighty whiteys on the dudes they are observing.

I only bring my wife’s opinion into the mix because the look is part of the underwear equation. Mostly, though, our list is focusing on comfort, no matter what type of underwear you wear.

Type

While I tend to call the entire category “undies,” there are specific types of undies.

Briefs

– This is the basic style. Provides full frontal and backal (okay, back) coverage. The elastic leg goes mid/upper thigh. If they were white, they’d be tighty whiteys. You know what I’m talking about.

Boxers

– Again, you know what I’m talking about. They’re, basically, mid-thigh shorts in thinner material than shorts and, usually, they’ve got a fly.

Boxer Briefs

– A hybrid between the two. Toward the top, they’re briefs. Toward the bottom, they’re boxers, but the leg is usually elastic around the thigh.

Trunks

– These are simply shorter boxer briefs.

Bikini Briefs

– Think “Speedos.”

Jockstraps

– Initially a protective undergarment for use during athletics, these are a style of underwear worn by some.

G-Strings

– More like a jockstrap in front, with a “string” of fabric going up the middle of the backside to reunite with the (usually very small) waistband.

For a quick crash course on the different styles, take a look at this video from the good people at The Underwear Expert.

Of course, we could have included the “mankini,” which gained brief (thankfully and pun intended) notoriety when Sasha Baron Cohen paraded around in a mankini in the movie Borat.

But we’re not going to suggest mankinis on this list. In fact, we’re focusing primarily on boxer briefs, trunks and briefs. We think the remaining categories are perhaps for a different list/different purpose/different day.

(Okay, if you really have your heart set on a mankini, here’s a colorful version on Amazon.) Now onward!

1. Calvin Klein 2 Pack Stretch Trunks

This model was named recently by GQ as the best pair of underwear you can get. Like most reviews, theirs was, largely, subjective. They gave four main reasons for their rating: the fabric, the comfort, the fact that these stay put and that they “flatter every body type.” It’s not really a surprise to see Calvin Klein joints make such a strong showing, given the fact that Calvin practically invented the comfy undie industry back in the day. These are not boxer briefs; rather, they’re trunks, which is just like a men’s boxer brief only with much shorter inseams. Two things to take careful note of: they come in a two pack (works out to around 30 bucks for the size I wear – large); and, secondly, they don’t have a fly.

Price: $22.12-$29.50 (depending on size selected)

2. Tani USA SilkCut Hip Brief

For those of you who want a bit less fabric, the bikini brief could be your ride (Tani USA simply calls their model a “brief,” not a bikini brief). These SilkCuts are, according to the company, created by using “Europe’s most sophisticated fine-gauge knitting machines to produce this extraordinary fabric.” Despite the name, it’s not silk, but the company says it’s softer and more durable than silk and a naturally wicking fabric. They are made using a proprietary fabric called Micro Modal Air (94%) and elastane (6%). They don’t have a fly but, unique among the rest of the models in the list, they’re biodegradable.

Price: $45

3. Saxx Vibe Boxer Briefs

Saxx just calls them modern boxers, but they are, in fact, boxer briefs. They’re also unique among the other entries on the list because Saxx features a pouch in the crotch. That is, they’re built so you can put your “family” in its own little section of the undies. According to the company’s website, the founder wanted to create a completely chafe-free environment. I’ve tried them and, frankly, they’re not for me. However, there are more than 1,000 reviews on Amazon, with almost a 4.5 average. They’re 95% Viscose, 5% Spandex and they come in a stunning amount of different colors and patterns. While this model is without a fly, Saxx does offer this style, which does have a fly.

Price: $13.35-$108.87 (depending on size/color selected)

4. Cariloha Bamboo Boxer Briefs

By including this model of men’s boxer briefs, we initially thought we simply wanted to provide a unique option for shoppers: these are made out of bamboo. But reading the reviews — more than 600 reviews with a 4.6 average — it’s clear that Cariloha has a legion of fans who say these guys are all about comfort. They are classic boxer briefs and they do include a fly. Depending on your size, they’re available in black, white, carbon, steel, steel blue and a white pair with no fly. The company says they’re odor resistant and moisture wicking. At the time of this writing, they were on a buy-3-get-1-free promotion.

Price: $22

5. Under Armour O Series Boxerjock

As you would probably expect from Under Armour, this model is pretty technical. That’s not to say that it’s fully an athlete-only joint, because plenty of the reviews mention the fact that they’re just great for comfort. This model of men’s boxer briefs (yes, they call them “Boxerjocks”) fits “next-to-skin without the squeeze,” according to the company. One reviewer did say they stay dry and work very well for wearing in the southern part of the country, where it’s hot and humid. Under Armour credits the dryness to its “HeatGear” fabric (90% poly, 10% elastane) and the “moisture transport system.” If you’re a mesh type, check out this style, which UA says is “unrivaled” in breathability. http://amzn.to/2xkxTDE The Boxerjocks also come with an “anti-odor technology” for those of you who may need to address an issue like that. BTW, a ton of color options here.

Price: $26.99-$42.92 (depending on size/color selected)

6. Kayizu Cotton Stretch Boxer Briefs

The Kayizu Cotton Stretch Boxer Briefs are a classic boxer brief with 95% cotton and 5% Spandex. Out of the 62 reviews, the average was four-and-a-half stars, with lots of mentions about the feel and fit, particularly focusing on the fact that the legs don’t ride up. Two key points to make on this one: it’s not a specialized material, it’s good old cotton (with that five percent Spandex for stretchability). That said, reviewers made plenty of mentions about these keeping dry. Secondly, the six pack makes these very affordable. My large size comes in at $23.68, which works out to about four bucks per undie. And for those of you who drink a lot of beer (or water, or any other beverage), they do have a fly.

Price: $5.96-$23.98 (depending on size/color selected)

7. Baleaf 9” Sport Boxer Briefs

We’re throwing these into the mix because there are guys out there who like that more athletic look and feel. And with the nine inch inseam, these certainly hit both marks. They look like cycling shorts, which isn’t a stretch given that Baleaf is a company that makes gear for cyclists, surfers, runners, etc. Many of the reviews mention that these stay put and don’t ride up the leg. If you’re interested in something with a more traditional leg, take a look at the six inch inseams here. http://amzn.to/2fzqCXt The wicking material of this model is 90% poly, 10% elastane. The mesh pouch in the crotch area does include a fly.

Price: $16.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

8. ExOfficio Give-N-Go Sport Mesh Boxer Brief

While most of the models in this list are made of techy materials that dry fast and wick the moisture away from the skin, these ExOfficios leave no doubt, given that they’re a mesh boxer brief (they’re 92% nylon, 8% Lycra). As we’ve mentioned, a big advantage of these types of materials is that they’re great for travelers who want to cut down on over stuffing the carry-on. ExOfficio, with a wink, says about this model: “Just one pair (ok, maybe two) can last a seven day journey through 500 miles.” We say, make sure you find a sink to wash the one or two pairs along the way!

Price: $17.99-$37.95 (depending on size/color selected)

9. Champion 3-Pack Smart Temp Boxer Brief

I will attest to the quality of this model, since I’ve been wearing Champions for years. In fact, when I made the move from boxers to boxer briefs, these were my go-to undies. They last a loooong time, but I have a couple dozen pairs, so maybe I’m a little easy on the usual wear/tear/launder life cycle. An important point for those of you who are inveterate cotton wearers: these are just 58% cotton (37% poly and 5% Spandex). And as a guy who pretty much insists on all cotton, all the time, I can tell you that these are super comfortable and I’ve never had a problem with the blended fabric. They come in a three pack and, for my size large, they work out to about $6.66 per.

Price: $7.75-$26.99 (depending on size/color selected)

10. Adidas Relaxed Performance Climalite Boxer Brief

Adidas features five different categories of underwear with some being less for the athletic endeavors, some being more for the athletic endeavors. These are less athletic, but the reviewers of these men’s boxer briefs consistently mentioned wearing them (very well) for running, exercising, etc. You’ve gotta love one of the reviews — from a mom who bought them for her son, who owns a pizzeria. She said he loves them and they keep him cool down there, which she says is significant given that he can’t run a/c in the kitchen or it will affect the pizza dough. Speaking of dough, these work out to just around $25 for the large size and they are a two pack. These do have a fly, they’re 92% poly and 8% Spandex…and they’re available in five different colors.

Price: $17.90-$26 (depending on size/color selected)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.