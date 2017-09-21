Amazon

Even if the first flake of snow hasn’t fallen, you already know you’re going to need warm, waterproof women’s snow boots this year. Snow boots aren’t a luxury for most of us. They’re a necessity. And while there are lots of boots that look cute and fashionable in the winter, most of them simply don’t deliver the kind of warmth and insulation you need for those unexpected storms that deliver wet, windy, cold and inclement weather.

We’re here to talk about the real deal – snow boots women can wear that will perform like serious blizzard-busters without looking like you just slogged outside in your husband’s old pair. This year’s collection of winter boots is ripe with fun color combinations, finishes and looks. They feature the standard suede, nubuck and full grain leather, and rip stop nylon uppers, but we also found women’s winter boots with that fashionista appeal – turned down collars with fun furry and fleecy liners; snow boots with wedge heels; boho style trims and more.

The gold standard for all the boots we’ve chosen? They had to be highly rated, waterproof, and they had to be super toasty, in addition to being pretty darned cute. We’ve picked booties and mid-calf styles, along with some tall boots and a few traditional ski lodge looks too. Check out our picks for the Top 15 Best Snow Boots for Women 2017: Warm & Waterproof. C’mon…now is not the time to get cold feet about boot buying. Winter’s coming in a fat hurry, and you’ll want to buy yours before the snow flies and selection gets limited. And don’t forget, snow boots make great Christmas gifts too.

1. Sorel Women’s Joan Of Arctic Boot

If you live somewhere cold weather presents more than an occasional challenge, conquer old man winter with Sorel’s Joan Of Arctic women’s snow boots. They feature a tasty, toasty faux fur snow collar to keep the flakes from falling inside your boots. And because they are fully waterproof, you can count on warm, dry feet in slush, sleet and rain as well as in snow. Their rugged D-ring laces won’t detach or tear, so you can count on years of long, warm winter wear. I had my first pair of Sorels for 20 years, and just finally bought new snow boots last year. Yep, another pair of Sorels. These winter boots are perfect for active winter sports, extended exposure to cold outdoor weather (like snow shoveling) and even just making your way to the office from wherever you park. With 20 different colors and styles to choose from, and women’s sizes from 5-12, you can count on finding a warm and waterproof boot solution that will deliver great performance and wear. The Sorel Women’s Winter Carnival Boot is a lower top women’s snow boot that is perfect for areas with small snowfall amounts. If you live in a coastal area where rain is more likely than snow, the Sorel Women’s 1964 Premium CVS Boot features a waterproof, waxed canvas upper and pu coated synthetic overlays to keep your feet dry and toasty in the wettest of weather.

Price: $89.97 – $325.49

2. KEEN Women’s Elsa WP Winter Boot

If you first fell in love with KEEN sandals for summer, there’s an awfully good reason to fall in love with their snow boots for women too. Their boots offer the kind of comfort and durability that makes their summer footwear a favorite at my house. The cleverly designed fabric and leather upper tops off a seam-sealed waterproof protective boot that you can count on to keep you warm and dry. Perfect for a variety of weather conditions, the cozy sherpa boot collar and mesh liner are breathable and warm. Even in fairly cold climates that can get down to -4 degrees Fahrenheit, their heat-reflecting strobel provides a toasty thermal barrier to keep your tootsies warm and protected. This KEEN women’s boot comes in more than a dozen color patterns, and is available in women’s sizes from 5-11. Looking for a toasty slip-on booty rather than a lace up? The KEEN Women’s Elsa Chelsea WP Boot is equally as warm, and it’s easy to slip on with your slacks or a skirt for that quick walk between appointments or to lunch. If you’re looking for taller women’s snow boots that you can wear for snowboarding, shoveling and long days of winter weather, the KEEN Women’s Hoodoo III Winter Boot gets rave reviews for its warmth and durability.

Price: $99.95

3. Best Cold Weather Boots: Columbia Women’s Bugaboot Plus III XTM OH Winter Boot

So, just for grins, let’s say you are planning to tramp around for hours in sub-zero weather. You can’t count on an average snow boot to keep your feet frostbite free. The Columbia Bugaboot III is your go to choice in those frigid conditions, because it’s going to keep you warm in temperatures up to -65 degrees. That is seriously cold. In addition, they are a little higher women’s snow boot than many. These waterproof boots feature speed lacing hardware and an asymmetric opening that makes getting them on and off in a hurry, no sweat. They’re not just function for warmth and dryness, they also have a super cushy, long-lasting TechLite insole that is lightweight so you don’t feel like your boots are overly heavy. Their Omni Grip high-traction rubber outsole will keep you from landing on your keester in the snow and ice, and it is non-marking, so you don’t have to worry about unsightly black streaks on your floors when you finally come indoors. If you’re tromping around in the woods, the leather and rip stop nylon upper can take the abuse and keep you worry free in rugged terrain. If you happen to have some acreage, animals to take care of and other outdoor chores, the Columbia Women’s Snowpow Tall Omni-Heat Snow Boot slips on and gives your feet a warm, waterproof protection up to -40 degrees Fahrenheit. It also comes in a short version if you’re not a fan of the tall boot. The Columbia Women’s Ice Maiden II Snow Boot is a great women’s boot to wear with leggings and a winter jacket for aprés ski, (or even out to the grocery.)

Price: $54.95 – $160.00 (Up to 54 percent off MSRP)

4. Timberland Women’s Teddy Fleece Fold-Down Waterproof Boot

Sometimes you’re just not in the mood to wear those funky, chunky, only-for-snow looking boots, and you’d rather have something that’s a little more fashionable, along with being functional. Well, these uber-cute women’s waterproof boots from Timberland might be exactly the style you have in mind. The leather upper on this cute fleece lined boot folds down to give you two different looks, both boot and a bootie with the fleece topper exposed. They have grippy rubber soles that are going to keep you steady in slippery conditions, and the light colored rubber won’t leave those annoying floor skids. With a one inch heel, you get a little height in addition to protection from wet and wintery weather. The EVA midsole provides for all-day comfort and cushioning. With more than a dozen colors, these cute nubuck leather boots are a fun addition to your winter shoe wardrobe. If you’re looking for a super sassy choice that delivers a trendy fashion look combined with winter warming power, the Timberland Women’s Earthkeepers Amston Roll-Top Boot features a wedge sole to give you an option for wearing with dressy slacks and skirts. For a more traditional, and arguably warmer and tougher winter boot, the Timberland Women’s MT Hope Mid Waterproof Boot has a waterproof leather and fabric upper that’s lined with a waterproof/breathable membrane to keep you dry, even if you’re standing in a puddle. It features an ultra-warm 200 grams of PrimaLoft insulation inside to keep active feet toasty, and a special construction that increases warmth by reflecting radiant heat back to the foot.

Price: $74.99 – $214.40

5. Best Buy: London Fog Womens Melton Cold Weather Waterproof Snow Boot

It’s not all that surprising that an iconic outerwear brand would create awesome women’s snow boots too. The company best known for wickedly cool and fashionable raincoats is here to help you battle the winter weather with comfort and style. With a high boot shaft to keep you warm and dry all the way up your calves, these waterproof boots have one of the most enticing fluffy faux fur toppers of any. Their comfy liner and insole keep your feet happy, even after a day of walking. Their generous shaft cut makes them great, even for women with larger calves. And the fact that they’re so affordable makes them an even more appealing winter must have. These snow boots also come in girls’ sizes at equally appealing prices, but you’ll need to order sooner than later to make sure your sizes are available before the first winter storms blow in.

Price: $41.79 – $49.99 (Up to 30 percent off MSRP)

6. Cougar Women’s Canuck Snow Boot

Whether you want to trudge through heaps of snow, or you’re just looking navigate icy sidewalks in your own neighborhood with ease, these women’s snow boots let you dress for the big freeze. With a fun plaid textile and synthetic upper and a non-skid rubber sole, these waterproof boots are guaranteed to keep you warm and dry in temperatures up to -22 degrees Fahrenheit. They feature memory molded insoles, so your feet will be so cozy and comfortable, even after a day of sledding with the kids. Plus the insoles are removable so you can take them out to air and dry out any of your foot sweat, which will be the only moisture you’ll encounter. Their polar plush liner is so cozy and soft, you might just think you’re wearing slippers instead of snow boots. A low snow boot that’s got the same waterproof guarantee and is equally weather tolerant in freezing temperatures, the Cougar Women’s Chamonix Snow Boot is a fun one to tie loose and just slip on for a quick run to the paper box or to get your mail. The Cougar Women’s Como Snow Boot is a mid-calf option that’s also getting rave reviews, and it comes in six color options. I love the white ones.

Price: $74.99 – $151.20

7. Bogs Women’s Crandall Tall Snow Boot

The Bogs Crandall tall snow boots for women are sleek, and stylish boot. They’re built to take on rain, sleet and snow, promising to be 100 percent waterproof. It’s one thing to be dry, but it’s quite another to be warm and cozy. These winter boots deliver a comfort rating down to -13° Fahrenheit. With a glacial grip outsole for superb traction on wintery surfaces, this boot perfectly blends both style and function. The built in side handle openings mean they’re a breeze to pull on when you’re running late. Urban and outdoor enthusiasts love boots because they walk comfortably, breathe naturally and combine modern style with rugged construction. Another nice perk – if you don’t absolutely love these boots, they’re backed with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. I always think that says something important when a company fully stands behind their products, don’t you? If you’d rather have a cute plaid patterned boot than plain, the Bogs Women’s Classic Winter Plaid Tall Winter Snow Boot comes in four fun color combos. Bogs also makes one of my favorite kids snow boots, the Classic Penguins Winter Snow Boot. In pink, blue or purple, they’re perfect for your little boys and girls.

Price: $75.99 – $145.00

8. Merrell Women’s Sylva Tall Waterproof Snow Boot

Cute, cute, cute. That’s what we have to say about these women’s snow boots from Merrell. They’re designed for you to tackle the elements, without sacrificing style. This boot is waterproof to keep you dry, and insulated to keep you warm. The knit and leather features a faux fur collar and a conductor fleece liner for added warmth. It’s treated with M Select FRESH to reduce shoe odors, which can definitely happen when you’re wearing heavy winter socks that can lead to foot sweat. The great, grippy rubber sole is perfect for sleet, slush and snow. An extra-comfy footbed means you’ll love wearing these whether or not the weather is inclement. The inside zipper makes for easy on and off, and that little boho chic boot pull detail has to be one of our very favorite things about this stylish and sassy snow boot. Looks really do matter. If you need a mid performance boot that easily slides under slack, the Merrell Women’s Sylva Mid Buckle Waterproof-W Snow Boot has all that going for it and more. Same great liner, cushy sole and anti-stink odor reducer as the taller version.

Price: $69.97 – $200.00

9. Teva Women’s W Nopal WP Snow Boot

Another famous sandal company kicks aside their summer only footwear mentality and steps into the snow boot fray. These Teva women’s snow boots are built with a waterproof membrane and rich, waterproof leather to keep your tootsies nice and dry. With a fashionable leather and suede upper, these snow boots border on (dare we say it?) sexy. An inside zipper makes them quick to slip into on your way to work. This weatherproof street boot keeps you looking chic and feeling cozy knit cuff at the top and a sleek style. If you love the short boot, the Teva Women’s W Nopal Mid WP Snow Boot delivers the same style and features, for a slightly more affordable price. If your main winter worries are rain and mud puddles, rather than snow, the Teva Women’s W Delavina Boot is another stylish option that’s waterproof and features an ultra-soft and luxurious pig skin liner for extra comfort.

Price: $85.93 – $200.00 (Up to 57 percent off MSRP)

10. Bearpaw Women’s Isabella Snow Boot

Whether you’re marching through snow drifts, camping in the early spring and late fall, or you just want to look cute and cozy, these women’s snow boots from Bearpaw are high in style and functionality. The 12″ tall-shaft is made from waterproof quilted leather. The boot features a full-length gusset with a topline bungee lace up and an adjustable toggle. The wool blend lining and sheepskin footbed keep your feet so toasty and warm, while the lightweight molded EVA midsole and rubber outsole provide comfort, durability and excellent traction. The Bearpaw Women’s Quinevere Snow Boot is especially great for outdoor functions during the winter. They have an extra layer of protection from stains, that helps prevent discolorations and spotting, allowing the fabric upper to breathe while keeping water away. That says tailgate party in a big way. And cold weather meets its match with the Bearpaw Women’s Desdemona Snow Boot, a mid-calf boot that’s easy to slip into and has that same cushy sheepskin footbed that makes your feet so ha-a-a-appy.

Price: $59.99 – $138.94

11. Kamik Women’s Momentum Snow Boot

A subtle print, faux fur lining, and embossed lacing graphics add femininity to these uber-cute techie snow boots for women. These winter boots are seam-sealed, The secret code for waterproof, which is so important during harsh winter weather. The Momentum snow boot features a plush faux-fur collar that does more than look cute – it also helps to keep your feet cozy and warm. In fact, these boots are cold rated to -25 degrees. They offer quick bungee lacing, for easy on and off, and a super-grippy PEAK snow and ice traction sole to keep you upright when winter’s bearing down. With 20 color combinations and women’s sizes from 5-10, you’ll find the one that’s right for you. Kamik makes great snow boots for men and kids too, so order them before the snow flies to ensure availability.

Price: $52.95 – $139.63

12. ECCO Women’s Trace Tie Snow Boot

This Nordic style boot is spot on for this winter’s fashion trends. Slip them on for work and play. Their fur trim and speed lace closure system makethese women’s snow boots both eye-catching and practical. The full grain leather upper is specially treated with HYDROMAX for enhanced water repellance, and this gives the super-soft leather that all-important resistance to both the cold and wet. These also feature a warm, lined, interchangeable inlay sole for superior cold insulation. The rugged rubber outsole delivers outstanding grip and traction in winter, all without looking bulky and heavy. For sweet slip on style, the ECCO Women’s Trace W Snow Boot has an adorable wide fur cuff at the top and the same sweet amenities of the tie boot. If you’ve got feet that are extra sensitive to the fit and performance of your boots, the ECCO Women’s Trace Lite High-W Snow Boot keeps you comfortable with receptor technology to supports all three phases of your step: heel strike, midstance, and push-off. Smart.

Price: $92.23 – $321.33

13. The North Face Womens Shellista II Mid Boot

You might just want to giggle a little, because the color of these wicked women’s snow boots is called Dachshund Brown. But don’t even think these are the little dogs in the world of snow boots, because they’re made by the arctic weather experts at The North Face, a company so named for the steepest peak in the Himalayas. Their folks know how to prep and protect you from the cold. These warm, waterproof mid-calf boots feature a puppy soft nucuck leather upper that gives you lace-up convenience for a perfect fit. with a streamlined shell. Waterproof, BLC-compliant nubuck leather upper. The soft oversized knit collar keeps your feet and legs toasty, as does the fabulous insulation, which traps hot air for reduced heat loss and increased warmth. With eight different colors, you’ll find the perfect one and hopefully it’ll make you giggle too. If you’ve got a little girl who loves to venture out in the worst winter weather, get her the The North Face Girls’ Shellista Lace II Boot, and be sure to go out together.

Price: $109.95 – $156.00

14. Clarks Women’s Muckers Swale Snow Boot

If you’ve never slipped into a pair of Clarks, you’ve been missing out on some of the most comfortable footwear ever. I got my first pair in Berlin many years ago, and they’re still going strong. Bought my next pair in Boston and I’m still wearing them too. They have a knack for pairing style and comfort. And that’s just what you’ll find in these cute low snow boots. They are waterproof and insulated to keep your feet dry and warm in winter weather. These rugged women’s ankle boots will see you through the extremes of snow, ice and rain. The Muckers boot features a traction outsole, and removable ortholite cushioned foot bed that adds comfort and ease to all of your outdoor adventures. Plus the sweet front zip makes them perfect for easily slipping into, and padding around your mountain cabin, should you so desire. (They work great in the garage too.) If you need a more robust winter boot for your particular climate, the Clarks Women’s Muckers Mist Snow Boot hits just below the calf for easy wear in a small snow storm. The Clarks Women’s Tavoy Juniper Waterproof Duck Boot is perfect for more extreme wet and snowy weather. Hitting at mid-calf, their lush faux-fur liner is especially cozy for damp, cold days.

Price: $36.21 – $149.50 (Up to 70 percent off MSRP)

15. Crocs Women’s AllCast II Luxe Snow Boot

Sure, you thought crocs were just for nurses, doctors and chefs (and maybe for you in the summer garden) but these snow boots for women will make you a believer in their winter specific footwear too. This waterproof snow boot can act as a pull-on or lace-up boot, depending on your preference. The cute shearling cuff can be worn either snugged up or folded down depending on your mood and the weather. The genuine suede uppers and synthetic nubuck trim have been treated especially for wet and snowy weather. Sealed seams and gusseted construction keeps moisture out and warmness in. Plus these cute boots feature Dual Crocs Comfort, which means even if you’re a nurse, surgeon or chef, you can happily wear them all day long. Just in case you need to pick up a pair for your husband too, good news, crocs makes a man version of these cozy snow boots as well. Need some kid crocs too? you bethca – there are crocs snow boots for toddlers and kids both big and small.

Price: $61.39 – $202.50

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.