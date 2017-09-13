Top 10 Best White Shoes for Men 2017

Amazon

The care and feeding of the well dressed dude has got to include a great pair of white dress shoes for men. And for any of y’all who might shy away from that assertion, let’s quickly add that this category of dress shoes most definitely includes sneakers. As we’ve established before in our look at the Top 10 Best Men’s Dress Sneakers, a stylish pair of sneaks can be worn with just about anything.

For this list, in fact, the predominant shoe style is the sneaker and you can chalk that up to the versatility factor. It’s not only style-smart, it’s also wallet-wise to own a pair of shoes you can throw on to head to the taco truck or to wear to an expensive dinner out. Another great example of a shoe that’s got more than one reason for existence is found in our rundown of the Top 10 Best Men’s Driving Shoes: The Definitive List.

But again, this list includes more than sneakers. It would be easy to go non-sneak, high fashion white, like these Mezlan croc lace ups. But we didn’t want to send anybody’s bank account to the emergency room and, once more, we want to focus on shoes that can be worn for far more than just the special occasion. We’re assuming your shoe tree is already somewhat stocked with great styles and colors. And we’re assuming that you’re ready to branch out and make white kicks part of what you regularly rock.

1. Adidas Originals Stan Smith

And, yes, we are beginning with a sneaker. But the Stan Smith isn’t just any sneaker, it’s probably the single most iconic sneaker there is. Sneakerhead website Highsnobiety.com calls the Stan Smith “one of Adidas’s most recognizable silhouettes.” Since its introduction in the 1970s, the Stan Smith has been rolled out in a remarkable number of iterations, one of the latest being these Primeknits. Since we are heading into the cooler months, you may want to stock the Primeknits and rock the Originals. Either works for cool all year long.

Price: $46.11-$299.95 (depending on size/color selected)

2. Creative Recreation Carda

Super strong example, here, of minimalist styling making a sneaker versatile for casual to more formal. Creative Rec’s Carda, which the company calls a “classic tennis shoe,” features a slightly exaggerated heel and vuclanized outsole. The tumbled leather upper is presented in two contrasting textures, with the toecap being completely smooth. Along the same, minimalist lines, this Armani low cut is classically styled and simple, albeit with more branding emphasis and a higher price point. The Carda features square laces and, for you wallet watchers, it comes in at a very affordable price.

Price: $53.27-$90 (depending on size/color selected)

3. Frye Walker Low Lace

The Walker Low Lace from Frye combines a couple of disparate, traditional looks into one: a classic sneaker and the more rustic, boot-like rawhide laces. The laces are complemented — and the overall look is accentuated — by the brown interior and the contrasting back patch. We think it works very well and easily qualifies this entry as one of the best white shoes you can get. Note the barely-there branding on the quarter of the shoe toward the heel, and the textured midsole at the toe and heel. Yes, these kicks will cost you a bit more, but Fryes is known for its high quality, so you’re getting the proverbial whatcha pay for with this set.

Price: $89.40-$328 (depending on size/color selected)

4. Steve Madden Hester

The perforated look continues to be strong on the contemporary scene. There are a handful of unique details to the perfed Steve Madden Hester, not the least of which is the textured/striped/spotted (take your pick!) tongue. We do want to point out that there are enough mentions among the reviews that you may want to consider buying this pair one size larger. I know from experience that any Steve Madden in my closet was a bit more snug than my feet would prefer. Overall, we prefer the classic, cool look of these shoes, including the contrasting back patch.

Price: $49.19-$93.25 (depending on size/color selected)

5. Ecco Jack

Like our fourth entry, this fifth set includes some perforations, but here they’re more on the detailing side — on the toe cap and the mid-section of the leather upper. If you don’t count the outsole, which sports the traditional ECCO on the bottom, this shoe is minimally branded. We do like the contrasting texture of striping applied on the upper on the vamp. Ecco has applied its “comfort fibre system” to this shoe, which the company says ensures that the interior remains dry and comfortable, so you’ll not only look cool, you’ll feel it.

Price: $99.95-$100 (depending on size/color selected)

6. Bates Lites Oxford

If you haven’t quite accepted the fact that sneakers can be dress shoes, this entry in the list might be for you. With the Bates Lites Oxford, you’re getting a lot of tradition. Bates was founded as a dress shoe manufacturer in 1885 and, for many years, has been supplying different branches of the military with shoes. If you like the Oxfords, another option are these Doc Martens, which come in at a bit lower price point. The Bates set comes with a premium leather upper and the company’s “breathable Dri-Lex lining” interior.

Price: $29.99-$164.95 (depending on size/color selected)

7. 206 Collective Prospect

These 206 Collective kicks remind us somewhat of Common Projects Original Achilles Low. Both are classically styled. Both are very low profile. A small difference is that the Prospects are even less branded than the famously low-brand Common Projects. A big difference is the price: you’re paying about $350 less for the 206’s. Super clean look with full-grain leather, metallic eyelets and a wraparound midsole (textured at the toe, btw). Regardless of whose kicks you’re comparing these shoes to, it’s a great price for a great look that can be worn in so many ways.

Price: $80

8. Clarks Bushacre

If sneakers can be worn to the symphony with dress trousers, these Clarks Bushacre desert boots can, too. Yes, we’re throwing in a pair of chukkas. Clarks has produced the desert boot since the 1950s, so these white beauties may even have the edge over our first entry on the list when it comes to iconic status. Made with the traditional crepe (raw type of rubber) outsole, the Clarks feature beautiful upper-to-sole stitching and a classic look that will work with everyday jeans or night-out slacks.

Price: $26.13-$176.99 (depending on size/color selected)

9. Aquatalia Alaric

Aquatalia has been making fine Italian shoes since 1994, and this set is a fine example of sneakers serving up plenty of style. The calf leather uppers are embossed with a quilted type of pattern. We especially like the directional contrast of the patterns between the upper and the padded collar. Speaking of contrast, the brown leather interior includes a removable leather padded sock lining. Waterproof, for those of you ready to stock the winter shoe larder with some great white kicks.

Price: $102.99-$295 (depending on size/color selected)

10. Fred Perry Spencer

From a simple sweatband to these simply elegant tumbled leather sneakers. Englishman Fred Perry had conquered Wimbledon when, in the 1940s, he was asked to help design a sweatband. From there, it was the classic Fred Perry shirt with the laurel wreath logo and, then, many other highly fashionable items which includes, fortunately for you hunters of men’s white sneakers, this pair. The Spencer, said to be patterned after the shoes Perry himself wore, feature a gum sole, padded collar, leather sock liner and an ortholite footbed for comfort. “Minimal modern details on a classic staple,” according to the company.

Price: $87.99-$110 (depending on size/color selected)

