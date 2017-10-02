Baby’s first Halloween is such an exciting time! Sure, they won’t have a clue what’s going on, but I guarantee if you take them trick-or-treating, your neighbors won’t be able to resist giving “the baby” lots of candy. Plus, everyone loves to see your baby dressed up in an adorable costume. Let’s face it—unless sewing or extreme crafting if one of your hobbies, you most likely don’t have time during this busy season of life to whip up the perfect handmade costume for your baby. Luckily, there are tons of adorable infant Halloween costumes out there for boys and girls, plus lots of great gender neutral options. Buckle up and get ready for some cuteness—it doesn’t get much more adorable than babies all dressed up for All Hallows’ Eve.

Below, I’ve rounded up the top 10 best infant costumes for Halloween 2017. Have fun searching through our favorite and top rated infant Halloween costumes for your precious little one, and make sure you order yours with plenty of time to spare! When available, I’ve included the price for the zero to six months size of costume—keep in mind that prices can vary based on size, so make sure to select the size you need from the drop-down menu.

1. InCharacter Baby Lil’ Lobster Costume

Your baby will be the cutest thing under the sea in this InCharacter Baby Lil’ Lobster Costume. Whether she is the only one dressed up or part of a family ocean-themed costume, you can’t go wrong with this lobster getup. It features a character hood with a snap/hook-and-loop closure (which you can pull off her head if she isn’t into it), as well as slip-on booties with skid-resistant bottoms, which are safe if your kiddo is old enough to walk. The jumpsuit is lined and easily zips on and off; it also features snap leg closures for easy diaper changes. Save 25% when you purchase the smallest size (fits zero to six months). This infant Halloween costume is made from 100% polyester and is hand wash only.

Price: $59.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

2. Underwraps Baby’s Pumpkin Belly-Babies

It doesn’t get much more classic than a pumpkin infant Halloween costume, does it? I’m pretty sure every eighties baby I know (including myself) went trick-or-treating as a pumpkin at least once during their childhood. This girl version, including green tights, is oh so cute and perfect for the season. The body of the costume has a soft swirl design in a plush material that is soft and comfy for kiddos; it’s made from a lightweight baby blanket material with a fiberfill that is designed to keep baby cool. It also leaves enough room to layer over warmer clothes if you’re experiencing colder weather at Halloween. The included hood is totally cute as well, and it is not attached to the body, so you can remove it from a fussy baby who no longer wants her “pumpkin head.” The costume includes velcro closures for easy diaper changes. This costume is hand wash only. It is currently unavailable in the small size—the price featured below is for the 18 to 24 months size.

Price: $20.95

3. Leg Avenue Infants Max Costume Set

“And now,” cried Max, “let the wild rumpus start!” … If you haven’t had the chance to read your child the book Where the Wild Things Are, please take the opportunity to do so. It is a classic that every kid loves. This Leg Avenue Infants Max Costume is the main character from the book, the little boy who sails away to where the wild things are, as his supper gets cold on his nightstand. From the soft, fuzzy body to the whiskers to the teeny little crown, this costume is Max to a tee and so adorable. This officially licensed piece includes a hooded onesie with tail and attached crown head piece. This costume is made from 100% polyester. The price featured below is for a size three to six months costume.

Price: $33.99

4. InCharacter Baby Lil’ Monster Costume

Dress up your little monster and let his true personality shine through. This 100% polyester infant Halloween costume is gosh darn adorable. Like the lobster above, it would work great as a standalone or as a family costume. (How cute would a monster family for Halloween be?) This monster baby costume includes a fuzzy blue jumpsuit with leg snaps for quick access for diaper changes. It also has slip-on booties with skid resistant bottoms for little walkers. The attached hood with monster horns adds the perfect scary-cute monster touch to make your babe stand out in a sea of princesses and pirates. This costume is hand wash only.

Price: $52

5. Rubie’s Costume Baby Girl’s DC Comics Wonder Woman Costume

Dress your baby girl (or boy—why not?) as the feminist icon of the summer, Wonder Woman. This official infant Halloween costume is licensed by DC comics—and did I mention it’s just about the most precious Halloween costume on the web? This costume is a long-sleeved, zip-up onesie with a detachable cape. It’s perfect for a baby who won’t tolerate a hood, tights or other fussy accessories. And hey, if she won’t wear the cape, you can just leave that off and she’ll still make a perfect Wonder Woman. This costume is hand wash only and made of 100% synthetic materials. The zero to six months size, which is what the below price reflects, is designed to fit babies up to 21 inches long.

Price: $18.75

6. Carter’s Baby Halloween Costume Unicorn

Only the best will do for your special little unicorn. This infant unicorn costume is sold by Carter’s, famous purveyor of totally cute baby clothes, so you know the quality will be there. The attention to detail in the design is on point, from the knit pink-and-white striped tights to the fuzzy pink tail to the silver horn atop the attached hoodie. The unicorn suit itself is sleeveless and zips up the middle, and it layers perfectly over a long-sleeved white T-shirt. The price featured below is for the size three to six months costume. Carter’s makes a ton of other amazing and clever infant Halloween costumes, so browse through their other styles to see if anything speaks to you.

Price: $39.99

7. Aeromax Jr. Astronaut Suit with NASA Patches and Diaper Snaps

Your little one can fly to the moon and back in this realistic looking baby astronaut Halloween costume from Aeromax. Made from 100% cotton, this infant Halloween costume is designed to look just like what real NASA astronauts wear! It is a one-piece footed romper that feels similar to what baby normally wears, and it’s got snaps for easy diaper changes. This costume is part of the Get Real Gear series of dress-up clothes. The price below is for a size six to 12 months costume, the smallest offered at this time. To complete the look, especially if this costume is for a toddler or bigger kid, you can add on this adorable Aeromax Youth Astronaut Helmet with movable visor and these equally cute Aeromax Astronaut Boots. Or just wear the onesie by itself! It is plenty cute and you won’t have to worry about baby’s comfort at all.

Price: $19.80 (34 percent off MSRP)

8. InCharacter Baby Bat Costume

A baby bat makes another super cute and classic infant Halloween costume, and this one is just about perfect. Check out the tiny fang details on the hoodie, not to mention the cute little bat ears and the attached purple wings! You will never want to take this costume off your sweet little guy or gal—luckily it’s a one-piece zippered jumpsuit that is as comfy at it is cute, and it’s got snaps to easily swoop in and do a quick diaper change when necessary. This costume is made from 100% polyester and is machine washable. It would be so adorable combined with an older sibling or parent dressed as a vampire, right?!

Price: $19.89

9. Underwraps Baby’s Ghost Belly-Babies

This sweet little chubby ghost is my favorite of the bunch, and I’m pretty sure I will be ordering it for my almost-five-year-old, who has requested to be a ghost this year. (Now the only question is what coordinating costume should I buy for my baby who will be about a month old?) Ghosts are a spooky and traditional way to go for Halloween costumes, and I love that this take on the ghost is fuzzy and rounded, as opposed to just draping a white sheet over a kid. The body of this one-piece suit has a soft, plush swirl design (made from lightweight baby blanket material) and simple velcro closures to make diaper changes effortless. This costume includes the detailed plush hood with a fun ghosty swirl and big eyes. The costume is loose enough to pull on over warmer clothing in winter weather. It is hand wash only.

Price: $18.74

10. Ghostbusters Romper Costume

There have been so many great female-driven movies lately, and the Ghostbusters remake is definitely up there with the best of them. Dress your baby girl up as a ghost-busting superhero in this beige one-piece romper that includes a printed belt, Ghostbuster logo and attached backpack for holding all of her ghost-busting supplies. This costume set also includes a hat with the Ghostbuster logo! I love the idea of coordinating this costume with a baby dressed up as the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. This costume is an officially licensed Ghostbusters costume. It’s hand wash only and made from 100% polyester.

Price: $16.34

