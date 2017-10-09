Amazon

When you boil it down, the entire Star Wars saga is a space opera that pits good against evil. Luke’s good, Darth’s bad (but then he becomes good). Leia is always good, Chewbacca is good but gets in bad moods now and then if he’s pushed. C3PO and R2 are always good, so is Obi Wan and so is Yoda. On the other hand, what about Kylo Ren? He’s just all bad — at least thus far in the series. After all, Kylo did the unspeakable in Star Wars: The Force Awakens when he had a little temper tantrum while speaking to his pops, Han Solo (always good, always cool). But, since there are two more episodes of the movie still to come, maybe there’s hope for Kylo. Then again, maybe you don’t care if Kylo’s good or bad, you just think he’s BA and you want to cop his look for Halloween. The Top 5 Best Kylo Ren Halloween Costumes below are, basically, broken down into either The Force Awakens version or (the upcoming) The Last Jedi version. They’re also busted out in a just-the-costume version or a bundled version, which comes with more accessories. We’ve also included lots of helpful links to take you to all sorts of different accessories. It’s up to you to supply the good…or the bad.

1. The Force Awakens Child’s Kylo Ren

This is an Amazon’s Choice piece, meaning it’s a great costume and a great price. It’s got the bases covered with the hooded robe, the belt and a mask. The young KR will have to wear his or her own pants and boots. If you want to add a couple great accessories, this The Last Jedi Kylo Ren wig and scar tattoo kit is very affordable. Note that the costume is from The Force Awakens.

Price: $16.56

2. The Last Jedi Child’s Kylo Ren Deluxe Bundle

From the upcoming movie, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, here’s a costume that really sets the little Kylo Ren up. The large version is here, the medium version is here and the small version is here. All sizes come with the robe, the hooded cape, the belt, the mask, the Kylo lightsaber, the Kylo wig and, for more realism, the scar tattoo kit. For scoring all those trick-or-treat treats, the costume also comes with the Darth Vader candy pail. If you want to drop down just one level — in other words, no wig or scar tattoo, but everything else — check out this small or this medium or this large. You could also go to The Force Awakens version in this child’s deluxe Kylo Ren costume.

Price: $79.99 (price varies depending on size selected)

3. Adult’s Kylo Ren Cosplay

This adult costume works great for Halloween, but it’s even better than just a once-a-year gig. This Men’s Kylo Ren Cosplay costume gets great reviews and shout outs for the high quality fabrics used in the piece. Spendy, yes, but it will last. There are three versions you can choose from, priced lower to higher: Option 1 is the outfit without a helmet or mask; Option 2 is the costume with a half mask; Option 3 is the outfit with a helmet. If you do opt for Option 1, here are a couple of helmets you might want to look at — The Force Awakens half helmet or The Last Jedi mask, which includes an electronic voice changer feature.

Price: $139.88-$268.99 (depending on size/style selected)

4. The Force Awakens Deluxe Adult Kylo Ren

From The Force Awakens, this deluxe adult Kylo Ren includes the robe, the hooded cape, the belt and the mask. As with a couple of the other versions on this list, this one doesn’t have boot covers (or boots), so you’ll have to wear your own boots or shoes, and your own pants. If you’re interested in going authentic, check out these Kylo Ren boots or this pair of KR boots, which is less expensive. If you want to add the lightsaber, check it out right here. For deeper authenticity, take a look at this Kylo Ren wig and scar tattoo kit for adults.

Price: $26.88 (price varies depending on size selected)

5. The Last Jedi – Kylo Ren Deluxe Adult Costume Bundle

Finally, from the upcoming The Last Jedi movie, here’s an adult deluxe Kylo Ren costume bundle. That means you get the robe, the hooded cape, the mask, the lightsaber, the wig and the scar tattoo kit. You’ll supply the shoes or boots and the pants. If you want to add some gloves, check out these Kylo Ren gloves (which come with a Batman keyring, of all things!). As we mentioned about, here are a couple of KR boots that you’ll want to check out, one is a little more expensive than the other pair.

Price: $84.99

