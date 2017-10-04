Amazon

You. Are. Not. Scared. To spend money! It’s true, says the National Retail Federation. According to a nationwide survey by the NRF, Americans will spend a record $9.1 billion on Halloween 2017. That’s an 8.3 percent increase over the previous year. And, of course, a big chunk of that change is going to be spent on Halloween costumes, which is where we come in with this list of the Top 10 Best New Halloween Costumes for Men 2017.

Here’s how we determined what makes the list:

* What’s super topical? Who, or what, has been making the news?

* What are the big hit movies of the year? Any particular characters that are really popular?

* What about the Retail Federation’s annual survey? What are the people saying they’ll become for Halloween? One of the challenges here is that the NRF survey doesn’t break it down between women and men. They slot it out into kids, adults (two age groups) and pets. Speaking of pets, if you’re interested in outfitting the dog, take a look at this list of the Top 10 Best Small Dog Halloween Costumes.

Beyond those super scientific guidelines, it’s gut, baby. And an amazing sixth sense, which is whatcha get when you’re channeling the Halloween vibe.

1. Mr. Billionaire Wig

If there’s anybody who makes more news than Donald Trump, we don’t know who it is. One look at this pile of yellow/orange hair and you know that the Mr. Billionaire in this case is the guy who also happens to be Mr. President. The beauty of this men’s Halloween costume is that it’s so simple yet it makes such a powerful statement. Whether that’s a positive statement or otherwise is up to the person who reps the wig and the people who respond to it. A great option would be to wear these giant cartoonish gloves or these giant hands. (During last year’s presidential campaign, hand size became a big topic for a minute.) Another detail you could add here is to tint your face in the same tone as the wig. There are a bunch of great possibilities in this list of the Top 10 Best Halloween Makeup Palettes. Hail to the Halloween chief!

Price: $10.35 (20 percent off MSRP)

2. Trump Piggyback Costume

Continuing the presidential theme, this costume is not only topical, it’s pretty dang funny. And pretty bizarre. What more could you ask for in a Halloween costume for men? This is known as a “Morph Costume” and the company that makes it has a long line of similar costumes like this one. You could opt for, say, the version that looks like you’re riding on Kermit The Frog’s shoulders, but where’s the game in that? This is not a two person costume, it’s just your legs that go down into the costume, thereby creating the “legs” of the guy on bottom. He’s holding onto your legs, which are actually the fake legs that are part of the costume. When you get the costume, the fake legs are empty. You have to stuff them with fabric or paper towels (or any material that is somewhat soft) in order to make them appear real. Who knows? If you go trick-or-treating in this thing, you might score a double candy at every door.

Price: $54.95

3. Game of Thrones Jon Snow Costume

Did I say that nobody makes more news than the president? Maybe this guy does. Jon Snow, from Game of Thrones, could be one of this year’s most popular characters. This cosplay costume is comprised of several pieces made by Sidnor. It includes cape, vest/tunic, belt, strap and gloves. You may want to pair the costume with these deluxe black vinyl boot tops and/or a Game of Thrones LongClaw Jon Snow foam sword (which is an officially licensed collectible with HBO). As Mr. Snow himself said, “Sometimes there is no happy choice, only one less grievous than the others.”

Price: $95.99

4. It Pennywise Adult Costume

Nobody said a great men’s Halloween costume had to be beautiful. But you’ll definitely get the looks when you sport this evil clown costume from the hit movie It. The clown in this case, Pennywise, has been frightening everyone since 1987. The costume, which is officially licensed, includes the jumpsuit with vest and collar, gloves and a half-mask with the attached wig. If creepy clowns are your thing this ‘Ween, check out this list of the Top 10 Best Killer Clown Halloween Costumes. And then go ahead and skip our house when you’re out knocking on doors.

Price: $44.99-$131.01 (depending on size selected)

5. Batman Dawn of Justice Costume

Batman has been a perennial favorite men’s Halloween costume for many years, and this campaign is no exception. The Bat won’t appear in his latest movie until after Halloween, when Justice Leaguedrops in mid-November 2017, so you’ll be ahead of the trend when you rep this costume. This one is based on the Batman v. Superman Dawn of Justice look, and is done in grey and black tones. It’s got the foam padded muscle chest and arms (which we know you don’t need but we know you like to go authentic) and the yellow utility belt. The cape is attached to the jumpsui9t as are the foam 3D arm gauntlets. These aren’t boots, but they’re boot toppers and they ride over the top of the shoes or boots you supply. Finally, the costume tops off with the sturdy plastic mask, which feature the Bat’s ears. To get a quick update on the entire DC universe and the upcoming move (including a great trailer), take a look at this story about What’s Next for the DC Extended Universe.

Price: $25.93-$79.99 (depending on size selected)

6. Fun World 3D Zombie Costume

According to the National Retail Federation’s recent poll, the zombie costume is the seventh most popular costume for Halloween 2017. This unit will delight anyone who digs the whole zombie thing, as it’s a 3D costume. That means it’s got parts (and we mean parts) that are full objects in themselves. The costume includes the pants and shirt with sewn-in body parts, the gloves and a mask with a wig. The tattered shirt features the PVC chest that deliciously (kidding) exposes the bones and other organs. Like one of the many reviewers says, “It’s a great, creepy costume.” Now go forth (in that weird zombie style of walking) and feast on candy this time!

Price: $34.20

7. Rubie’s Full Length Hooded Cape

Because your faithful scribe (me) is dedicated to a life of chill and relaxation, we always like to include a very easy costume on the list. What could be easier than throwing on a cape? But this item on our Top 10 Best New Halloween Costumes for Men isn’t just about ease. It so happens that the National Retail Federation’s 2017 Halloween poll found that “witch” is the number one costume adults are expected to wear. So, when you look for witch costumes for men, things come up a little short unless you have a magic eye! In this case, the cape is actually a men’s witch or vampire cape. You’ll look dang great in it, and if you want to add a creepy element, how about these werewolf hands and these werewolf shoe covers? Heck, go for lycanthropic broke and add the tail and ears. If you prefer to lean more toward the blood sucker motif, this black gothic vampire costume could be your joint.

Price: $7.98-$18.84 (depending on size selected)

8. Flash Deluxe Costume

You will be sprinting well ahead of the curve with this costume. The reason is because Flash is expected to be a breakout star in this November’s big movie, Justice League. This is an officially licensed costume from Rubie’s and it includes the muscle chest jumpsuit with the molded belt and the 3D boot tops, which are attached to the jumpsuit. Of course, this version of the Flash is done up in the Dawn of Justice style, so if you’d prefer to rock it OG, then this bright red traditional Flash costume might be for you.

Price: $31.01-$155.18 (depending on size selected)

9. Rasta Imposta Squirrel Costume

The people will go nuts when they see you in this gigantic squirrel costume. According to the National Retail Federation’s poll, Americans who plan on dressing up for Halloween say that dressing as an animal is number three on the top 10 list. The squirrel costume comes with a big inflatable tail and two fabric nuts. As one of the reviewers put it, “I bought one of these in 2012 and have worn it every Halloween since and also at some festivals. People love to come up and whack the tail, and it’s fun to playfully whack people with it. The plush nuts are the perfect accessory and offer all kinds of comedic opportunities.”

Price: $49.62

10. Cutthroat Pirate Costume

Ah(oy), the pirate costume. Once again on the list of the most popular according to the National Retail Federation, whose survey notched the pirate costume as the fourth most popular choice for adults in 2017. In this case, you get the head tie, the shirt (which has front lacing detail), the cuffs, the belt, the pants and the boot covers. It does not include the sword or eye patch, so peep this five piece pirate mask and accessories kit. This costume is extremely popular, with the nearly 700 reviews coming in at four or five stars. As for the price, our size — an extra large — would be $24.66.

Price: $18.12-$262.41 (depending on size selected)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.