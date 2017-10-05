Top 10 Best Pop Culture Halloween Costumes of 2017

Amazon

Halloween time is upon us. Everyone is looking for a topical costume that will be unique but recognizable.

However, 2017 has flown by so fast, some of this year’s most memorable moments may have gone forgotten. That’s why we’ve rounded up our favorite iconic characters from shows, movies, and the Internet.

Read on below to browse our picks.

1. Women’s Wonder Woman Costume

Wonder Woman was a worldwide success, proving that female superheroes kick as much butt as their male counterparts.

The 2017 DC film brought this Amazonian princess back into the spotlight, making this a powerful and topical costume this year.

This costume comes with a tunic, boots, arm bracers, and a headband.

Price: $33.62 and up

2. Snapchat Hot Dog D.I.Y. Costume

Ah, the Snapchat Hot Dog. There isn’t another filter to which I owe my heart more fully.

The Snapchat Hot Dog is an easy look to reproduce too. Simply add a pair of green headphones to a hot dog suit and you are good to go.

Price: $26.99

Price: $13.99 (46 percent off MSRP)

3. The Night King from Game of Thrones

It’s been a wild ride, but HBO’s Game of Thrones is almost at an end. We can’t blame you if you’ve grown tired of seeing most of their beautiful faces, but Season 7 also cemented a new core character into the Thrones corpus.

The Night King is the undead leader of the mysteriously intelligent white walkers. You can strike winter into the heart of Westeros this Halloween with this awesome Night King mask. Pair it with a black tunic or armor and you are set.

Price: $54.75

Price: $13.00 and up

4. Rubie’s Men’s It Pennywise Deluxe Costume

Pennywise is the quintessential killer clown, who’s been fueling nightmares since 1986.

This is the ideal scary costume for 2017, as everyone who just watched It will have their psychological scars freshly re-opened.

The costume includes a jumpsuit with vest and collar, gloves, and a half-mask with an attached wig. Finish the look off with a red balloon for maximum creepiness.

Price: $47.01 and up

5. Eleven from Stranger Things Costume

Stranger Things is a beautiful tribute to all things ’80s and horror. The mysterious young girl Eleven gets to steal the show with her psychokinetic powers.

Dressing up as El for Halloween is simple because her wardrobe is literally made up of old clothes you might have lying around the house.

For this costume, you will need an oversized pink dress, a blue windbreaker, white tube socks, and sneakers. Top the whole outfit off with some Eggo waffles.

Complete the look with some red face paint to give yourself a nose bleed, and a box of Eggo waffles. Blonde disguise wig optional.

6. Eggplant Emoji Tunic Costume

Emojis are an integral part of modern communication. The Emoji Movie made that even more apparent than anyone wanted, no matter how hard we tried to pretend it didn’t exist.

Sure you can dress as one of the movie’s character like Gene or Jailbreak, but personally, nothing will tear me from my all time favorite emoji: the eggplant.

Price: $34.95

7. Women’s Ghost in the Shell Major Motoko Kusanagi Costume

Mamoru Oshii’s classic animated version of Ghost in the Shell was reborn this year with a live action cast. As such, the world is in love with Major Motoko Kusanagi once again.

This cosplay quality costume can serve as inspiration for a D.I.Y. costume, or you can buy a custom costume outright, and always have something to wear to your next con.

Price: $80.59

8. Women’s Belle from Beauty & The Beast Costume

Beauty & The Beast is yet another franchise that saw a massive revival this year thanks to Hollywood’s obsession with movies that already made it big.

If you have a beast in your life, then you may find it appropriate to become Princess Belle for a group costume.

Since we’re talking about a princess here, this would also a great young girl’s costume too.

Price: $56.96

9. Salt Bae D.I.Y. Costume

Salt Bae is the beautiful Turkish chef who brought 2017’s meme game off to a strong start with his oddly sensual meat preparation methods.

Salt Bae’s look is sime, and easy to pull off. All you need is a white crew neck T-shirt (this pack of three helps in case you spill BBQ sauce on it) tucked in under a belt.

Add a pair of round sunglasses, a nice watch, and some salt and you are so set.

Price: $8.44 and up

Price: $9.95

10. Log Lady from Twin Peaks D.I.Y. Costume

Twin Peaks is back. With a brand new cast and a suite of new settings to play out David Lynch’s ongoing American mystery drama.

Longtime fans and new watchers are merging for the first time, but there are only a few characters that both would unquestionably recognize: the Log Lady.

Dressing up as the log lady is simple. You need a comfy sweater, red frames, a plaid undershirt, and, of course, a log. If you don’t want to carry an actual log, this log pillow will do.

Price: $29.99 and up

Price: $2.99

Price: $15.54 (9 percent off MSRP)

