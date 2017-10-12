Top 10 Best Spiderman Costumes for Halloween 2017

Amazon

When it comes time to pick a costume that makes sense, there’s probably no better Halloween costume than the Spider-Man costume. For starters, he’s one of the all-time most popular superheroes. He’s also a regular (mostly) guy who’s approachable: Spider-Man is the alter ego of a high school kid named Peter Parker, for Pete’s sake. Batman and Superman aren’t as everypersonish (read it slowly, out loud if you have to) as Spidey. (That said, if you’re into Supes, take a look at this list of the Top 10 Best Superman Costumes for Halloween.) But just look at this Spider-Man movie trailer — it’s for the latest film in the oeuvre of all dem films! Plus this should get you revved to don the Spidey costume.

Another great reason for doing Spider-Man is that he just looks plain cool. Great colors, great emblem, great leotard! Even if the skin tight look isn’t your jam, you can easily pull it off because of the lid: complete anonymity! It’s a pretty simple Halloween costume, so you could also cop a great Spider-Man toy to prop yourself up when you’re out trick-or-treating. Check out this list of the Top 20 Best Spider-Man Toys 2017.

Finally, if you’re hitting Halloween with a date, maybe something from this list of the Top 10 Best Wonder Woman Costumes for Halloween 2017 would work. You’d certainly be the best looking couple…and nobody’d mess!

1. Marvel Adult Spider-Man 3D Classic Costume

This version of the costume has an almost textured look to the fabric, which may be why it’s described as a 3D. The blue color is the darker blue, as seen on the more recent Spider-Men. This one comes in two pieces: the jumpsuit and the separate hood (using the term “hood” here, but you could also call it the mask). A good accessory here would be the Spider-Man gloves, which are around ten bucks, and the Spider-Man boot tops from Rubie’s, also around $10.

Price: $23.88-$89.76 (depending on size selected)

2. Marvel Adult Spider-Man T-Shirt and Eye Mask

For the Spider-Man who is perhaps a bit more chill. It’s a T-Shirt and a hood. This is a simple Spider-Man costume that you could wear to work — the shirt, that is — then pop the hood on when it comes time to throttle up. The blue is the more traditional, brighter blue from old school Spidey.

Price: $16.38-$21.11 (depending on size selected)

3. Rubie’s Costume Adult’s Marvel Classic Adult Spider-Man Costume

Another two-piece gem from Rubie’s, one of the better Halloween costume manufacturers. One piece is the jumpsuit, which is the more muted blue and a bright red. The spider emblem on the chest is printed onto the fabric and is a more compact spider than some of the other emblems on other costumes. The hood doesn’t have fabric covered eyes, so your baby blues will be showing, and that might just be a bit more comfortable. The jumpsuit ends at the ankles, so you provide your own kicks. These boot tops are a good option — they slip over your shoes.

Price: $24.07-$47.00 (depending on size selected)

4. Adult’s 2nd Skin Spider-Man Costume

Much like the previous costume, but this one is a complete body suit — it covers the feet and the hands. We do want to mention that a number of the reviews (more than 500 reviews, averaging 4.2 out of five stars) talk about the foot portion being tight, so it’s wise to make sure you order after looking at the size chart. Many of the reviews do point out that the fabric is very stretchy. The blue in this suit is the brighter shade and the hood does have see through fabric covering the eyes. The manufacturer — Rubie’s — says that you can even drink through the hood. So maybe don’t forget a spider napkin.

Price: $28.76-$87.99 (depending on size selected)

5. Adult’s Spider-Man Homecoming Costume

From manufacturer CosplayDiy, this is a four piece adult’s Spider-Man Halloween costume based on the most recent movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming. The Spandex jumpsuit, which zips up the back and does cover the feet and hands; and it includes two leather wrist cuffs with web shooters. It’s a 3D costume, meaning there are parts of it — the black stylized spider on the chest and the red, larger spider on the back — are separate (although attached) pieces.

Price: $52-$108 (depending on size selected)

6. Child’s Spider-Man Classic Costume

For the smaller arachnids among us, this Spider-Man Classic Costume isn’t quite so skin tight so it’s probably going to be more comfortable (in fact, the manufacturer bills it as “comfortable to wear”). It’s a two piece costume: the jumpsuit and the hood. The jumpsuit does not cover the feet or hands, so you may want to add some gloves or some shoe covers. Also note that the blue is the brighter, classic blue and this one does have musculature integrated into the jumpsuit print.

Price: $7.99-$22.99 (depending on size selected)

7. Child’s Deluxe Spider-Man Muscle Costume

For the buff little web-slinger out there, this two piece costume features a muscle chest jumpsuit and the separate hood/mask. The muscles are built into the jumpsuit in the arms, shoulders and torso areas. The mask features see through fabric over the eye holes. No gloves or boots are included, so these shoe covers or these gloves might be the ticket to complete the look. Officially licensed from Rubie’s.

Price: $8.47-$49.99 (depending on size selected)

8. Toddler’s Ultimate Spider-Man Costume

A great option for the toddlers who dig Spidey, this two piece costume includes the looser-fitting jumpsuit and the half skullcap. The jumpsuit has padding built in, so the little wearer is gonna look pretty ripped. This is a licensed Spider-Man costume for Halloween from Rubie’s, which has been making great costumes since 1951.

Price: $30.50

9. Child’s Spider-Man Homecoming Costume

This option has a couple of features that are tough to find. Of course, it’s got the jumpsuit and the hood, but it also includes attached shoe covers and fabric “webbing” detail under the arms. Very positive reviews on this one. The jumpsuit stops at the wrists, so gloves might be for you. One option is this one-glove accessory, which features a button that triggers web-slinging sound effects. Do note that it’s just one glove, so if you want a regular pair of Spider-Man gloves, this set might be your jam.

Price: $22.38-$24.80 (depending on size selected)

10. Child’s Reversible Spider-Man/Venom Costume

For the costume wearer who can’t decide between superhero and anti-hero. Or, to put it another way, for the parent who wants to get more for their money. It’s a two-piecer — the jumpsuit and the hood/mask. On one side is the classic Spider-Man. Reverse it and on the other side you’ve got Venom (first introduced in the comics in 1988). Venom started out as more of a villain, but he’s sorta morphed into an anti-hero guy. Your guy (or girl) will love this costume that gives them all kinds of options.

Price: $27.49-$32.01 (depending on size selected)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.