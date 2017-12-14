Top 30 Best Deals on Christmas Gifts for Your Wife 2017

Amazon

This year, how about if you make it personal? No appliances. No tools. Nothing to do with chores or housework. This Christmas, make the gifts for your wife all about on trend fashion, jewelry, shoes and accessories. First, she’ll be impressed you’ve been paying attention to what she likes, and the kinds of things she already wears. Second, you might have noticed the items she longingly gazes at, on the racks in stores, or in the catalogs that come to your house. In fact, you might want to sneak around right now, and check out those catalogs to see if she’s dog-eared a page or two, to give you some more ideas. In case you haven’t been the most attentive husband the past few months, we’ve done some serious shopping on your behalf. And don’t worry that you’re getting into the shopping game late, because Christmas deals are what this list is all about – quality gifts at major savings.

We’ve divided our list by sections. That way, if you have an idea in mind, you can skip to those gift ideas that might fit what you’ve already been thinking about buying. We have great deals on classic jewelry and designer watches at big discounts. There are fantastic buys on handbags and wallets, and naturally, we’ve picked some perfect coats and jackets to keep her warm this winter. But wait, there’s more. We’ve also picked out some adorable tops and luxurious cashmere sweaters, along with stylish and comfy boots and shoes. And we’ve even loaded you up with a list of must-have accessories, all of which are under $25. Could it get any easier?

Keep in mind, however, things are selling quickly right now, so you’ll need to get your shopping mojo on sooner than later to get things ordered while they’re in stock. Don’t forget, shipping times can also thwart your best Christmas intentions, so check the shipping deadlines here, to be sure your gifts arrive on time. Natch, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can feel secure in free two day delivery.

Best Christmas Deals on Jewelry & Watches 1. Save $749.97 on the 14K White Gold Aquamarine Cushion Cut Halo Ring

There’s no doubt your wife is going to be over the moon when she opens this gorgeous gift from you. The sizeable cushion cut aquamarine is amazingly glittery, and it’s set in the super popular halo style. That means the center stone is surrounded by stunning white topaz stones, which also cascade down the band of the ring. We love the Caribbean ocean blue of the aquamarine, but if your wife has another favorite color, you can also get this ring with a cushion cut purple amethyst, blood red garnet, London blue topaz or brilliant green lab created emerald. All of these beautiful gemstone rings are killer Christmas deals at 75 percent off the normal price.

Price: $249.99 (75 percent off MSRP)

2. 73 Percent Off 14k Yellow Gold Square Tube Hoop Earrings

These chunky little gold hoops are a must have for your wife’s jewelry collection. Perfect for the most elegant or casual occasions, they are shimmery and a classic design. Made from 14k Duragold, you can bank on the fact that they’re well made and will resist bending and denting. At 73 percent off right now, it’s the best time to shop for Amazon’s Christmas deals. In fact, while you’re ordering up these earrings for your sweetie, why not consider getting her a couple of different styles of hoop earrings? The 14k Yellow Gold Polished Wedding Band Hoop Earrings are a little larger than the square tube hoops, and they have a really beautiful profile. Plus, they’re also a killer deal at 76 percent off right now. If she likes to wear both yellow and white gold, or silver, get her the Bonded Sterling Silver and 14k Two-Tone Gold Twist Hoop Earrings that let her wear them with any and all of her other jewelry. They’re 47 percent off as well.

Price: $45.89 (73 percent off MSRP)

3. Save $330 on 14K White Gold Cultured Freshwater Pearl & Diamond Stud Earrings

There’s truly nothing more elegant than pearls and diamonds. Combined, they’ve been the mainstays of first ladies and royalty for centuries. This Christmas give your first lady a beautiful set of pearl earrings, created with virtually flawless freshwater cultured pearls that are renowned for their thick nacre (that’s what gives pearls their amazing lustre,) perfect shape and smooth surface. These little gems from the sea are set on a 14k gold post, and they are dazzling with the addition of a brilliant cut diamond, that can be worn at the top or bottom of the pearl, depending on your wife’s preference. If you’re looking for a bit more sparkle, you can get almost identical pearl stud earrings with diamonds that are substantially larger for just about $40 more. Naturally, you can really make an impression if you buy her the 14k Gold Pearl and Diamond Necklace to match.

Price: $119.99 (73 percent off MSRP)

4. 50 Percent Off the 10k White Gold Diamond Swirl Pendant Necklace

A full half carat of glittering white diamonds swirl around shimmery white gold strands in this beautiful pendant necklace. If your wife has been hinting that she’d love a gift involving diamonds and gold, you can’t miss with a deal that’s 50 percent off. Suspended from an 18 inch gold box chain, this diamond necklace is one that will win her heart all over again. For more Christmas deals on diamonds, check out the beautiful Sterling Silver Blue and White Diamond Twist Pendant Necklace that you can get for just a few pennies over $40, or the Sterling Silver Black and White Dancing Diamond Pendant Necklace that’s just a little over $50. The Sterling Silver and 14k Yellow Gold and Diamond Angel Wing Pendant Necklace is another popular it’s 25 percent off for Christmas.

Price: $264.58 (50 percent off MSRP)

5. 56 Percent off the Michael Kors MK5862 Women’s Watch

Women are getting tired of looking at their phones and checking their ugly rubber fitness trackers to get the time. We say it’s your duty to help them eschew those boring methods of timekeeping, because it’s time to let your lady step into a luxurious Michael Kors rose gold watch. This rose gold toned watch is actually made from durable stainless steel, and it’s literally encrusted with rose gold crystals, from the face and bezel all the way to the band. With Amazon’s Christmas deals, you can get this gorgeous gift for your wife and save more than $300 in the process. For a slightly less blingy look, the Michael Kors Watches Wren Chronograph Watch has a few more bells and whistles on the face, and while it’s still sparkling with crystals, the stainless band is elegant and simple. If you’re looking for a smaller, but still great looking chronograph watch, the Michael Kors Women’s MK5613 Blair Multifunction Watch is a beauty.

Price: $239.90 (56 percent off MSRP)

Best Christmas Deals on Handbags & Wallets 6. 66 Percent Off Nine West Women’s Cyra Tote

We’ll tell you a little secret about women and the color red. We’d usually wait to tell you until the lingerie section, but don’t worry, we’ll reiterate it there too. Red is our power color, whether we’re wearing a red bra, a red suit or carrying a righteous red purse like this tote from Nine West, we all feel more confident with red on our side. This on trend purse features some seriously sassy exterior detailing, and inside it’s got one zip and two slip pockets for her keys, phone and makeup. This purse is easily big enough to carry her tablet and some work papers if need be, plus we love the strap with silver chain details and that adorable bow on the front. At 66 percent off right now, thanks to Amazon’s Christmas deals, you can afford to get her a matching wallet to go with it. Or you could just buy a second purse in pretty fresh coral color and hide it away for a spring time surprise. The two tone Nine West Women’s California Casual Tote comes in rich neutral hues that match nearly any outfit, and it’s also 66 percent off.

Price: $29.99 (66 percent off MSRP)

7. 74 Percent Off Lucky Brand Carmen Bucket Bag

Your wife can flaunt her characteristic and charismatic style with this swanky Lucky Brand® Carmen Top Zip Bucket Crossbody bag. Made of soft suede leather, this cute handbag features whip-stitched detailing, one of this season’s most popular design trends. A knotted suede tassel embellishes the small side pocket that’s just the right size for her to slip her smart phone in, and it’s easy to grab whenever she hears it ring. With a traditional handle, she can carry this like a regular bucket bag, but the extended length strap lets her wear it as a crossbody bag too. You can get the 74 percent discount on this bag in smoke or tobacco color. The smoke color would look uber cute with the Lucky Women’s Lk-Echoh Ankle Bootie in nearly the same shade.

Price: $49 (74 percent off MSRP)

8. Save $198 on FRYE Cara Hobo Leather Handbag

Every woman needs a great hobo in her handbag arsenal, and this beauty from FRYE is one of our favorites. But thanks to Amazon’s Christmas deals, you can treat your wife to a beautiful bag made by one of the best leather goods companies in the country. Hobo bags are great because they’re big enough to toss tons of stuff inside, and if your wife is like most, she’s probably carrying your stuff along with hers. This bag has a natural leather interior and an internal zip pocket to stash valuables. It’s propped up by five sturdy feet, so unlike many hobo bags, this one won’t fall over when she sets it down. Big enough to carry a tablet or smaller laptop, we think she’ll love the beautiful brownish burgundy color. Since you’re getting such an amazing price on the bag, maybe you should splurge on a FRYE wallet for her too, and even though it’s kind of spendy it’s still 11 percent off the regular price.

Price: $199.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

9. 50 Percent Off Kate Spade Grand Street Small Rachelle Handbag

Perfect in any color, shape or size, Kate Spade bags are some of the most desirable purses among women with impeccable taste. Now, clearly your sweetie deserves one of the most special gifts for wives, and with Amazon’s Christmas deals, you can actually get this gorgeous handbag at 50 percent off the regular price. You’ll have to hurry because they’re selling fast, but we know she’d love that hot pink one. Made with boar skin embossed cowhide, this lovely leather purse is meant to last through years of use. With a traditional top handle, this bag comes with an adjustable, removable shoulder strap. Double slide pockets, and interior zipper pocket provide plenty of room for her stuff, and inside it features the classic Capital Kate jacquard lining.

Price: $199 (50 percent off MSRP)

10. 46 Percent Off Betsey Johnson Womens Zip Around Wallet

Sure it’s important to pack a good looking purse, but if you can add a sweet wallet to her carryall, it’s even better. This absolutely adorable Betsey Johnson wallet is one of those perfect gifts for wives that any woman would love. While the outside is focused on cuteness, embossed with hearts, and a feminine little bow and flower on the front, the inside is all business. It is fully lined, with a gold metallic fabric interior, and it features eight credit cards slots, two currency pockets for bills and checks, and a center divider that’s a coin pocket with a zipper. It comes in a really pretty gift box too, so you won’t struggle with wrapping something that’s soft and odd size. Slip it into a pretty Christmas gift bag and go. At 46 percent off, this is a great small wife gift to add to her present pile. The hot pink Fossil Caroline RFID Slim Bi-fold Wallet is another one of Amazon’s Christmas deals, at 59 percent off. Not only is it pretty, it has anti-theft technology built in to keep your wife’s identity safe.

Price: $34.99 (46 percent off MSRP)

Best Christmas Deals on Coats & Jackets 11. Save $200 on BGSD Women’s Crystal Lambskin Leather Blazer

A soft leather blazer is a great fashion piece that your wife can wear all year, and with Amazon’s Christmas deals, you can get it right now for $200 of the regular price. Made from 100 percent New Zealand lambskin leather, the soft finish is like a baby’s behind. This slightly longer length jacket features a three button front closure, with flattering vertical seaming. It also features two exterior on-seam pockets, that she can easily slip her hands into, but they’re flat, not bulky. One thing we especially love is the huge range of sizes from small to 3X, and it also comes in short sizes for women with shorter torsos, which gives you lots of flexibility to find her perfect fit. If you’re looking for a longer leather coat instead of a jacket, the BGSD Women’s Amber Lambskin Leather Walking Coat is a lovely choice.

Price: $199 (50 percent off MSRP)

12. Up to 65 Percent Off Brandslock Ladies Women’s Real Leather Biker Jacket

Leather biker jackets are the essence of cool, and if your lady is one cool cat, she’ll love wearing this leather jacket with her fave jeans, minis and more. Amazon’s Christmas deals mean you can get it right now for up to 65 percent off the regular price, which is a killer deal. The fold down lapel collar has press stud fastenings at each corner, for added detailing. The shoulders feature epaulettes, that also have press stud details. It has pockets aplenty with slanted zip pockets at the chest level and double zip pockets at the waist. We dig the double short strap and buckle detailing at lower waist level just above hem section. It has zip cuffs that can be turned back for a different look, plus your wife’s going to love the feminine shape that leaves her looking sassy and sexy, rather than bulky. This cute jacket is fully lined in satin. While black is the traditional color, break out and consider getting your wife this sweet jacket in light grey or burgundy. Be sure to look at the size chart for this jacket, because it does run small, so buy according to her chest size, not her regular coat size.

Price: $79.99 – $179.99 (Up to 65 percent off MSRP)

13. Up to 59 Percent Off Columbia Women’s Powder Pillow Hybrid Jacket

This go-anywhere puffy jacket is flattering and ready for adventure. Perhaps this Christmas you should plan a little outing so your wife can test out this comfortable and warm women’s winter coat. At up to 59 percent off, depending on the color and size you select, this jacket features a new modern, figure flattering fit. The synthetic down insulation mimics the softness and warmth of down, but keeps your bride toasty, even when it’s wet. The sleek, supremely comfortable shell fabric is water resistant. It has a nice high collar that shields her face and neck from the cold, and comfort cuffs help to seal out arctic air. We love that it comes in a dozen different colors, so pick out your wife’s favorite and wrap it up before they sell out. If she prefers a style that covers her bum, the Columbia Women’s Powder Pillow Hybrid Long Jacket has the same sweet features, and goes down almost to the knee. If you live in a super cold climate, she might also like the Columbia Women’s Mighty Lite Hooded Plush Jacket that employs Omni-Heat® thermal insulation to battle frigid temps, without weight or bulk.

Price: $51.62 – $139.98 (Up to 59 percent off MSRP)

14. 61 Percent Off Women’s Plus Size Swing Style Fleece Jacket

This plus size fleece swing style jacket has a great silhouette for your plus size wife, givng her total freedom of movement. At 61 percent off, you can get her this cute red coat for cozy holiday and everyday wear. The A-line silhouette is super flattering to her frame and it has a great elongating length. The button up convertible stand up collar highlights her face welt, and keeps her neck cozy and warm. Slash pockets are perfect to slip her hands into and big enough to hold her phone and keys. This jacket is made with anti-pill fleece, so it will keep looking great for the duration. Get it in sizes from large to 6X. If you’re shopping for more warmth than fleece can provide, the Woman Within Women’s Plus Size Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Peacoat is a great looking option too.

Price: $34.99 (61 percent off MSRP)

15. Up to 54 Percent Off French Connection Women’s Faux Wool Down Wind Coat

We just love this puffy coat, and we think your wife will too. This stylish mixed media down coat features a super warm, generous faux fur trimmed hood, and side pockets large enough for her to stuff her mittens inside. Of course, we also love that Amazon’s Christmas mean you can get this cute coat for up to 54 percent off. The front has a hidden zipper with snap detailing, that offers double protection against harsh wind and weather. We also like the T Tahari Women’s Audrey Faux Fur Hood for it’s fitted styling and the stand up collar that remains in place, whether you have the hood up or down. If you’re in search of an actual down coat for your wife, the Orolay Women’s Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood is another favorite for both price and that natural looking fur trim.

Price: $59.99 – $129.99 (Up to 54 percent off MSRP)

Best Christmas Deals on Tops & Sweaters 16. Save $82.50 on Lark & Ro Women’s 100 Percent Cashmere Drapey Open-Front Cardigan

Your wife might just swoon over this long, luxurious open-front cashmere cardigan. It’s the perfect layer over tops, tees and dresses. Made with pure cashmere, this indulgently soft sweater takes care of business, easily pairing with both her work and casual clothes. The cashmere is special, because it’s made in a way that resists pilling and pulling, meaning this will become her go to choice for warmth, comfort and great looks. Amazon’s Christmas deals mean you can get this beautiful, drapey cardigan for 50 percent off, and it comes in seven wardrobe matching colors, from grey and plum, to red and navy. You can also get 50 percent off another of our cozy favorites, the Lark & Ro Women’s 100 Percent Cashmere Soft Topper Sweater.

Price: $82.50 (50 percent off MSRP)

17. Up to 67 Percent Off Woolrich Women’s Alice Springs Half Zip Sweater

What’s black and white and adorable all over? This perfect Woolrich sweater, that’s what. Get it for your wife while this Christmas deal lasts. She’s gonna love to cozy up buy the fire in this acrylic and wool blend cutie. Styled with a half zip front, she can slip it over a long sleeve tee for extra winter warmth. The multi-marled yarn gives this sweet sweater a hand crafted look, and it’s longer length is a great look with jeans or ski pants. The zipper allows her to zip up around her neck, or she can leave it partially unzipped with the collar folded over. Either way, we love the look and so will she. Get it in any one of three pretty colors.

Price: $32.77 – $99.00 (Up to 67 percent off MSRP)

18. Up to 77 Percent Off Calvin Klein Women’s Fine Gauge Lace up Sweater

If your wife happens to love a slim fitting sweater, or you love it when she wears something super figure flattering, this fine gauge pull-over sweater is a perfect present option. With a lace up neckline detail in the front, it masquerades as a v-neck with a special something extra. Light enough to slip on under a jacket, this cute sweater is so light, she can tuck it in without looking bulky, or leave it out for a casual look. The 3/4 length sleeves give a nice contrast to the slightly longer length, and we love the wide variety of color choices. At up to 77 percent off the regular price, grab it, because Christmas deals like this don’t come along every day. We also love the fact that you can get this machine washable sweater in plus sizes up to 3X. The Calvin Klein Women’s Ribbed Zipper-Front Cardigan Sweater is another great score and can be worn alone or with a tank or tee underneath.

Price: $18.29 – $79.50 (Up to 77 percent off MSRP)

19. Up to 79 Percent Off Levi’s Women’s Workwear Boyfriend Shirt

The perfect boyfriend is effortless and sexy, just like this shirt. Since you’re her boyfriend and her husband, treat her with this classic button-down. With a looser drape and lower hem, your wife will love the laid-back look that she can tuck in front, or not. Whether she rolls up the sleeves and slips it on with her fave pair of comfortable jeans, or wears it as a lightweight layer over a dress or tee shirt, it’s definitely going to be one of her favorite casual choices. With tons of color options, you can get these shirts at amazing Christmas deals right now.

Price: $11.44 – $54.50 (Up to 79 percent off MSRP)

20. Up to 58 Percent Off Lucky Brand Women’s Mixed Print Smocked Top

We love the bohemian look of this Lucky Brand women’s long sleeve knit top because of its easy, flowing look. The contrast print make it seem so bright and cheery, even though it’s winter. And your wife is going to love the fact that it’s easy care, machine washable viscose so she can wear it often. The peasant styling, with smocking at the neckline and a button back make this fun play shirt a more feminine option than a tee shirt, and at up to 58 percent off, the price looks as good as the shirt. Your wife can dress up casual Fridays with the Lucky Brand Women’s Border Print Top. It features pretty sheer sleeves and a sheer, embroidered yoke. In fact, we love the whole line of Lucky Brand shirts, so browse here and check out all the other cute styles that are special Christmas deals right now.

Price: $18.02 – $59.50 (Up to 58 percent off MSRP)

Best Christmas Deals on Boots & Shoes 21. Save $57 on UGG Women’s Elora Ankle Boot

There’s just no getting around the fact that booties are the on trend look this year, and every woman wants a pair for Christmas. We’ll bet your wife knows how great UGG boots are, and these cute leather booties will have her feeling and looking like a total fashionista. They’ve got the classic comfy UGG feel, with a cushioning poron and foam insole. These leather UGG booties offer a comfortable 2.5 inch heel wrapped with stacked leather. The suede uppers have clever criss-cross straps with metal buckles for a secure fit. Plus you can save almost sixty bucks with Amazon’s Christmas deals, so there’s never been a better time to indulge her. We also love the zip back and tassel tie front on the UGG Women’s Corin Boot. With a cushy rubber sole, your wife’s feet will feel like she wearing slippers in these cuties. You can also save up to 33 percent on the UGG Women’s Kasen Winter Boot, which has the style of a bootie, but pulls in the shearling detailing of the classic UGG boots.

Price: $117.97 (33 percent off MSRP)

22. 51 Percent Off Rampage Women’s Hansel Knee-High Riding Boot

Tall boots are the most awesome footwear to pull out of the closet, because the go with virtually everything. Great with skinny jeans, skirts and even business wear, these cute Rampage riding boots are sure to be a hit with your wife this Christmas, and when she finds out you paid less than forty bucks, she might want to know why you got her only one pair. These knee-high boots feature double buckle ankle straps and a button strap at calf, with full-length decorative zipper. They also feature an interior zipper at the ankle to make getting in and out of them easy-peasy. Another tall boot option that’s also 50 percent off right now is the Rampage Women’s Ivelia Fashion Knee High Casual Riding Boot. They come in both solid and two tone options, all at special pricing.

Price: $39.10 (51 percent off MSRP)

23. Save $32.50 on MuckBoots Women’s Hale Snow Boot

It hasn’t been lost on you that winter is here. That calls for a great pair of boots that can withstand the elements when your wife is outdoors playing or working. With a variety of electric colors to choose from, the Muck Women’s Hale snow boot has all the protective features to keep feet warm and dry during fall, winter, and spring. Constructed on a women’s last, the fit is great and the look is fun. These boots are super lightweight, and the grippy outsole gives improved stability for walking on slippery outdoor surfaces. Waterproof and weatherproof, they feature a flex-foam neoprene insole that delivers exceptional comfort, flexibility and shock absorption properties. It actually adjusts to the contours of your foot to resist blisters and chafing. Get them on Amazon’s Christmas deals price that’s 30 percent off. If you don’t live where there’s snow, consider the MuckBoots Women’s Breezy Tall Insulated Rain Boot printed in uber-cute lavender gingham. They’ll make her so happy, she’ll immediately go in search of a puddle to splash in.

Price: $77.45 (30 percent off MSRP)

24. Up to 30 Percent Off Skechers BOBS Ice Angel Slipper

Okay, I know you’re thinking that slippers aren’t shoes, but when you can wear them all day, indoors or out, and your feet stay comfy and dry they’re definitely more than your average house slippers. If your wife is anything like me (and I’m betting she is) the first thing she wants to do at the end of a long day is to slip into some comfy footwear. These BOBS slippers are the comfiest. I know. I have a pair, and I regularly discover that I’ve never put on actual shoes all day long, even though I’ve been outside, to the post office and even the store. The cozy knit upper is like a sweater for your feet, and the cute fur is sweet and soft. Inside, the foam footbed is what will suck your wife in – so awesome. Get them right now for up to 30 percent off, and when you buy BOBS, Skechers makes a donation to save the lives of dogs and cats. You can get behind that, right? You can also save 30 percent on the Skechers Women’s Fortress Clog Slipper that looks more like a fashion shoe than a slipper.

Price: $27.97 (30 percent off MSRP)

25. Save $53 on Dansko Women’s Professional Clog

If you could give your wife what are arguably the most comfortable shoes ever this Christmas, and you could save fifty bucks doing it, why wouldn’t you? Dansko clogs are made with an anti-fatigue rocker bottom to deliver energy return with every step. They’re the go to shoe for every woman who spends long days on her feet, and with a just-high-enough heel, she’ll feel like she’s spent the day in flats, even though she hasn’t. Better yet, we love the crazy array of colors and patterns you can get these comfy clogs in, from this pretty garnet patent leather pair, to prints that include flowers, wild patterns and silver swirls (which are 44 percent off, by the way.)

Price: $82 (39 percent off MSRP)

Best Women’s Accessories Under $25 26. Peach Couture Elegant Double Layer Reversible Paisley Pashmina Shawl

Every woman needs a selection of statement scarves that either wrap her in warmth or give her a spark of color on top of a dark or neutral tone winter coat. This timeless scarf wrap is a great way to spice your wife’s ensemble, and at under ten bucks, you’ll have a hard time choosing just one from the dozens of colors available. Since they’re so darned cheap, you might want to get her two or three, and package them as a really special gift. These sumptuous scarves feature double layer fabric, and a three inch fringe trim on both ends. The beautiful drape and sheer vibrancy of the brilliant colors make this remarkably soft scarf a must have for your wife this Christmas. If we were you, we’d also grab the scarf in rich coffee colors, as well as one in teal and one in vivid red for the holidays.

Price: $9.95

27. FURTALK Women’s Winter Rabbit Fur Beret Hat

Fur hats are a big deal this season, and ever since Oprah declared herself a fan, they’ve been selling like crazy. But perhaps your sweetie doesn’t want a Russian Cossack style and she’s not crazy about those ear flaps on some fur hats. That’s when this soft and cozy natural rabbit fur beret might be the perfect choice for her. It looks adorable whether she has short hair or long, and she can fluff and flounce it to get her own individual look. In three colors, including grey and black, you can’t go wrong with this warm winter head warmer.

Price: $22.66

28. Knolee Women’s Touch Screen Gloves

Gone are the days of tearing off her gloves to answer your smartphone or e-mail on your devices. Your wife’s gonna love these Knolee touch screen gloves. First, they’re adorable and totally fashionable, with their three button detail at the cuff. The soft, thick lining in these gloves will keep her hands warm in the cold weather, and yet they’re not bulky, so she can easily stash them right in her coat pockets, so they’re where she needs them when she’s headed out the door. The touch screen finger index tips let her shop, scroll or email at will. The coffee color would look great with any neutral colored coat and the wine gloves would be a Christmasy pop of color no matter what she’s wearing.

Price: $9.99

29. 100 Percent Mulberry Silk Scarf

Nothing can dress up a woman’s business suit like a gorgeous silk scarf. Beautiful watercolor prints adorn these pure silk scarves, that come in more than 30 different patterns and soft color palettes. At 68 inches long and 21 inches wide, your wife can double wrap them around her neck, drape them under the collar of her jacket, or ever wear them over her shoulders as a light wrap when her office gets cold. Perfect gifts for wives and any other woman on your Christmas list, they’re a great budget gift idea that’s also luxurious. We also think she’ll love the Silk Art Collection Scarves that feature bold designs and brilliant colors.

Price: $24.99

30. Carhartt Women’s Dearborn Studded Leather Belt

Is your wife often searching for a cool leather belt to wear with her favorite jeans? We think she’ll love this studded leather belt from Carhartt. It’s made of milled, full-grain bridle leather, with alternating rows of perforations and nail heads. It has three rows of stitching that run down center of belt, and a dull nickel finish buckle. Of course it’s heat stamped with the Carhartt logo, so she’ll know it’s authentic and meant to last. If she’s looking for something in basic black, get her the Carhartt Women’s Leather Jean Belt. At $25, this full-grain Italian leather belt is a classic look at a killer price that’s on trend and in your budget.

Price: $22.49 (23 percent off MSRP)

