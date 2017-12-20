Top 5 Best Last Minute Christmas Shoe Deals

Amazon

Women love shoes, so there’s no greater gift you can give your lady this Christmas than an awesome pair of boots, sneakers or pumps, that will make her look great, and let her feet feel equally as good. With Amazon’s last minute Christmas deals on shoes, you can find lots of great savings, but sometimes sizes or quantities are super limited. That means you might do well to treat yourself or the woman on your Christmas list to the best choice of all, one she can make for herself. Give her an Amazon gift card to cover the cost of her favorite footwear, although a gift card for DSW is another terrific idea, because DSW is a shoe lover’s paradise. Nordstrom is also a great option for footwear, and a Nordstrom gift card can deliver shoes, plus more great gifts for the women on your list.

Since you’re shopping at the last minute, be sure to check out our other last minute Christmas deals on luggage, watches, jewelry and more. Keep in mind, we’ve got lots of great gift suggestions for women including your wife, mother, girlfriend and basically, everyone else on your list. But you’ll need to order fast, because inventories are rapidly selling out, and you don’t want to miss Amazon’s shipping deadlines, so check here to be sure you can get your gifts in time for the holiday.

1. 41 Percent Off Sorel Women’s Snow Angel Lace Boot

Keeping your feet warm in the winter snow and cold means finding a great pair of snow boots, and they don’t get much better than Sorels. If you’ve never had a pair, these are the key to toasty toes, and dry feet, even in the worst weather out there. The Snow Angel boot is ready to take on devilish old man winter any time. It’s a rugged, durable boot, that is able to withstand temperatures as cold as -25 degrees, so it truly stands up to harsh weather. Featuring a water-resistant suede leather upper, 200 gram Thinsulate insulation and a fully lined premium fleece interior for extra warmth, this stylish boot surrounds your feet in cozy protection against the elements. And whether you’re walking to work or out playing in the snow, the one-piece molded non-marking thermal rubber shell and outsole will keep your steps steady and supported. Get 41 percent off these awesome snowboots with Amazon’s last minute Christmas deals.

Price: $58.89 (41 percent off MSRP)

2. Save $60.05 on the Timberland Women’s Kellis Double Gore Chelsea Boot

If you’re looking for a bootie that’s both functional and fashionista, these but booties from Timberland are spot on. Made from premium leather, they feature an on trend wedge sole with a super grippy tread bottom. That means you can slide into these babies, and pair them with jeans or slacks. You’ll still look professional and presentable, but keep your tootsies warm and comfy in the weather. Even better, they have an anti-fatigue removable footbed, which means they can be worn all day long, and you’ll mostly feel like you’re wearing slippers. Total win. Get these sweet booties while Amazon’s last minute Christmas deals last. At 40 percent off, they’re also great gifts for any woman on your list.

Price: $89.95 (40 percent off MSRP)

3. 50 Percent Off Aerosoles Women’s First Role Ankle Boot

Take your style off the chain and step into this chic ankle boot that can amp up any outfit. This adorable bootie features a wide cuff with achain-link and stud detail, for eye-catching style. You get the height of a high heel, with all the comfort that the Aerosoles’ heel rest technology is known to dish out. It has an easy entry side zipper, so slipping into or out of these booties is simple. Wear them with your jeans or a mini, or dress up your suit for the next business meeting. At a killer last minute Christmas deal, you can get them in time for Christmas at 50 percent off.

Price: $39.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

4. 42 Percent Off Skechers Sport Women’s D’Lites Memory Foam Lace-up Sneaker

If you’ve never slipped into a pair of Skechers with memory foam, I can only say you’ve been missing out. On a recent trip to New York, I headed into the Skecher store because my feet were killing me, and walked out with a pair of these that took me 20,000 steps through that same day, pain free. The air cooled memory foam insole keeps your feet feeling good after hours of wear, but because Skechers knows it’s all about looking and feeling good, these D’Lites sneakers are both cute and comfy. They have an attractive leather upper with stylish contrast inlays, a padded collar and tongue for additional comfort and great ankle support. The thick midsole gives you a completely shock-absorbed step, so they’re perfect for every day, casual wear. Get a pair for yourself and another for someone on your Christmas list, because with Amazon’s last minute Christmas deals, they’re 42 percent off. Sweet.

Price: $37.49 (42 percent off MSRP)

5. 42 Percent Off CLARKS Women’s Garnit Tianna Dress Pump

Clarks shoes are the epitome of style and comfort combined, and these adorable dress pumps are the perfect example of that thinking. They combine glossy patent with plain leather in just about the cutes, comfiest Mary Janes you can find. Right now you can snatch them for 42 percent off, thanks to Amazon’s last minute Christmas deals. This sweet little pump is made with rich materials and detailing across the toe. Inside it features a cushion soft ortholite footbed for added comfort. The 2.25 inch heel gives you just enough lift, without stressing your arch, or placing pressure on the balls of your feet, so you can wear these from dawn to dusk and still feel like going out dancing.

Price: $52.29 (42 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.