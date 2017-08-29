Destiny 2 PC Beta: Here’s When The Farm Social Space is Available

While you’re busy completing the Inverted Spire strike or trying out the new Countdown PvP mode, you might be wondering where the game’s main hub is. If you think back to Destiny 1 you might have fond memories of jumping around with friends and doing all sorts of emotes while you do it. The Farm is returning for the PC beta but it will only be around for a limited time.

Bungie announced the time the social space will be opening up for PC players and it comes at a pretty inconvenient time for many players. The Farm will be available tomorrow August 30 from 5 p.m. PT to 7 p.m. PT. That’s fine for players in the pacific time zone as that’s when many players get home from work but the same can’t be said for those in the eastern time zone. While this is an inconvenience it isn’t the end of the world if players do miss out on this event.

Tomorrow from 5 PM to 7 PM Pacific, the Farm will be open to players in the PC Beta. Come take in the scenery. The Vendors have the day off. pic.twitter.com/DsBj8Xh0hJ — Bungie (@Bungie) August 29, 2017

Here’s what we said about The Farm during the console beta.

This social hub is clearly meant to feel more alive than the three offered in the original Destiny, which are largely barren outside of some vendors and key NPCs. However, most of the vendors at The Farm will be locked, so don’t expect to buy any fancy weapons or armor. Instead, this brief reveal is meant to showcase what The Farm looks like and give users a general idea of what to expect when the full game releases in September.

This event will be available for one day only so make sure to keep a note of the time. The console version was said to have hidden easter eggs throughout the area so make sure you explore every nook and cranny in the area. If you already saw The Farm on consoles you can probably expect the PC version to be the same thing.