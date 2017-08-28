Destiny 2 Xbox One, PS4 and PC File Size

Destiny 2 is almost upon us and pre-loading is starting very soon so you might be wondering how much space you’ll be needing on your hard drive. Luckily it isn’t nearly as much space as you’d need if you were to install Destiny 1 and all of its DLC today. Of course it likely will balloon to that level eventually, it’s not something we have to worry about now.

Xbox One users are looking at a 29.15 GB download which isn’t really all that large considering the plethora of content we are being promised. Like we mentioned earlier, pre-loading is available for Destiny 2 so you won’t have to worry about waiting for a 30 GB download before you jump right into the game on release day, provided you pre-ordered the game.

PS4 players are looking at a much larger file for their version of the game. If you access the store from the console itself, you’ll likely see a different number than what is given online. The PlayStation Store online gives us a 68 GB file size. The same number is given on Destiny’s website too but said it is subject to change. Part of this could be because of the PS4 Pro and as a result we are forced to download 4K textures and the such. Destiny 2 could receive a similar update on the Xbox One X but until then we have no news to share. As such, we’re looking at the small download file for Xbox One but the bloated one for PS4.

We don’t have a ton of information about the PC file size outside of what it says on Destiny’s website. It’s unclear whether the 68 GB file size will cover the PC version since it doesn’t look like it affected the Xbox One version. PC players will have access to the full 4K textures with their version so we could be looking at a pretty big file size. The PC beta came in at 16 GB so that could be an indicator of what’s to come. The beta only features a strike, the first story mission and a couple of PvP maps and we’re already looking at a pretty formidable file size for that.