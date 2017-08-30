Every Game Shown During Nintendo’s Nindie Showcase 2017

Nintendo held a live stream today showcasing all of their upcoming indies for the Nintendo Switch. Many of these titles will be Nintendo Switch exclusives or at least come to the Switch first. There’s a lot of titles coming so we did the heavy lifting and kept track of them for you. Just be warned that there were a ton of games announced during this stream. Unfortunately we didn’t receive any additional news about Terraria or Stardew Valley coming to the console.

There’s a wide variety of genres coming with these indies including platformers, RPGs, side-scrollers and much more. Nintendo has always received a lot of support from indie developers and the Switch looks like it won’t be much different. Although there are many indie titles that aren’t worth your time, there are also some hidden gems found in the pile. If you scroll all the way to the bottom of this page you can watch the full live stream.

Some of the standouts for us included Mulaka, Morphies Law and Nine Parchments. All three games looked like they represented a genre that the Switch is kind of lacking in at the moment. Of course Super Meat Boy Forever looked like a good game as well. Hearing the levels get more punishing as you complete them makes us even more pumped for the sequel.

Without further ado, here’s the list of every game shown during today’s stream. Let us know what you think about the games in the comments below.