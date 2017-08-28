Fire Emblem Warriors Release Date & Special Edition

#FireEmblemWarriors Special Edition includes 3 CDs, a dual-sided poster & 25 character art cards! Available Oct. 20th for #NintendoSwitch. pic.twitter.com/C0Z8OKr70w — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 28, 2017

Fire Emblem Warriors will be releasing October 20, 2017 for Nintendo Switch, according to Nintendo of America on Twitter.

Nintendo of America also announced the special edition for the game. According to a press release, the special edition includes 3 CDs with music from the game, a dual-sided poster, and 25 character art cards printed on 5-by-7-inch premium card stock with a slip case to hold them in. The special edition will hit retail for $79.99.

The Omega Force developed game takes Fire Emblem characters and places them in the hack-and-slash gameplay of Dynasty Warriors, similar to the Legend of Zelda and Hyrule Warriors as well as Square Enix’s Dragon Quest and Dragon Quest Heroes. The game will incorporate the weapon triangle and support conversations mechanics from the Fire Emblem series. Compatibility with Fire Emblem Amiibo figures is also coming to the game. The game will also be releasing on the New Nintendo 3DS.

A trailer shown during Gamescom 2017 revealed that Leo, Takumi, Hinoka, and Camilla will be playable in the game along with the previously announced Chrom, Ryoma, Xander, Lucina, Robin, Corrin, Cordelia, Frederick, Lissa, Marth, and two brand new characters Rowan and Lianna.

The game was officially announced in a teaser trailer featuring Chrom during the Nintendo Switch presentation back in January 2017.

In other news, Fire Emblem Heroes is receiving new Brave Heroes, alternate versions of fan favorites Roy, Lucina, Ike, and Lyn with brand new weapons and skills. A voting gauntlet will accompany the new heroes as well as a game on the official Fire Emblem Heroes website allowing you to win orbs, wallpapers, and more.

Nintendo of America also announced the Pokemon Ultra Sun & Moon Veteran Trainer’s Dual Pack on Twitter. The pack includes both Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon as well as 16 art cards and more. Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon are enhanced rereleases of Pokemon Sun and Moon which feature new gameplay features, an alternate storyline, and new forms for Pokemon. The game will release on November 17, 2017 for the Nintendo 3DS.