Fortnite: Top Tips & Tricks You Need to Know for Survive the Storm Update

Dedicated Fortnite players will now have to brave even more dangers now that the “Survive the Storm” update has gone live. Along with those new threats comes a host of new heroes, weapons, challenges, a brand new mode and more. Utilize these tips and tricks from Epic Games’ developers and expert players to brave the incoming storm!

• This is a marathon mission. So planning is important if you are fighting on or above your power level. Survive the storm is about twitch skill, good planning, and resource management.

• Make sure you think about where you are going to expand your base to, as the longer versions of the mission can really pinch your resources. So build with expansion in mind.

• If you are hoarding XP on any of your weapons or schematics, now may be a good time to level them to the max tier. (Keeping in mind your ingredient limits.) That way everything you craft will be at your maximum level and be the most effective it can be.

• You don’t need everything to be at max level; pick a few traps types and weapons that really emphasize your play style or your team strategy and focus on them.

• Use the favorite button on your schematics to make sure they sort to the top of your inventory list. This will make it easier to find your best traps in a pinch.

• Don’t forget to place new generators when asked.

• The generator expansions eventually require building expansion, which increases their vertical height. Pros leave room for it to grow.

• Storm directions shift, but Ray is able to give you information ahead of time. Keep an eye on the map to see the new direction the spawns are coming from.

• Utilize your weapons and abilities wisely. If you are holding your own, switching to a longer durability gun or melee weapons could be the difference between stretching your resources to the end or running out.

• Let your traps do the work. Sometimes a well laid out trap plan can really save your ammunition. Instead, use your bullets to toggle enemies, like the Lobber, or the ‘Sploder (propane tank husks) to keep them away from your walls.

• You can vote to leave after any day once you hit the mission goal. So if you sign up for 3+ days, and decide to push on to seven, you will be prompted to vote each day as the group.

• If you hit milestone days three, seven, and 14, the rewards are greater.

• Use the general chat to find like-minded people who want to sign up for the same length of time as you do. AKA “Teamwork makes the dream work.”