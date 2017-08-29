Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Enemy Guide

Screenshot by Jack Fennimore

The enemies in Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle getting you down? Here are the tips you need to take on all the foes in style and get better performance ratings.

Ziggy

Ziggys are the basic enemy of the game, so just use whatever strategy works best for you. Just make sure you hit them while they’re out of cover. Starting with the Sherbet Desert, they get a reaction ability similar to Mario’s Hero Sight which hits any hero that moves into their line of sight. You can bait out their shot by sending our a sentry with Luigi or Rabbid Peach or use the shield abilities of Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Yoshi and move into their line of sight to bait out the shot with minimal damage.

Hopper

Hoppers are similar to Ziggys except that they can super jump with other enemies. That means they cover a lot more ground than you would expect. Spread out your heroes so that you can attack hoppers from behind their cover so that when they super jump they’re not unreachable by your heroes. Their big jumps also makes them susceptible to reaction abilities. They get a barrier ability in Sherbet Desert that protects them from one hit, so tackle them with a dash before firing on them so you can destroy the barrier.

Smashers

Smashers are big, dumb enemies that do a whopping 60 damage with melee attacks. They charge at anyone who attacks them. So to take them out safely, have one character shoot the Smasher and then have another one farther away shoot it so that its constantly moving out of its attack range. You can also lure them into traps such as stray Chain Chomps. Also activate Mario’s Hero Sight and Luigi’s Steely Gaze and then have your other teammate attack the Smasher so that the abilities activate and attack the Smasher as it moves. Keep them away with weapons with the Bounce super effect. Use Rabbid Yoshi’s barrier ability to make Smashers waste their attack. If you get Smashers close together, their attacks can hurt each other. Smashers get an ability that boosts their damage starting in Sherbet Desert so be sure to keep away so the buff dissipates in the next turn.

Supporter

Supporters can heal themselves and nearby teammates, so make taking them out your top priority. They also send out grenades that can not only ignore your cover but destroy it too, but thankfully they don’t do much damage. Use Rabbid Mario Magentic Dance or Rabbid Yoshi’s Scaredy Rabbid in conjunction with reaction abilities to get them out of cover and take them out quickly.

Buckler

Bucklers carry a massive shield in front of them, making them immune to all attacks from the front. It is essential to flank them from the sides and back to do damage. They also carry a shotgun-like weapon that can annihilate cover and hurt multiple heroes in a cone shape. They also have an ability that guarantees the activation of Super Effects like Ink or Honey with their attacks. But the attacks have short range so keep your distance. They’re also vulnerable to reaction abilities.

Peek-A-Boo

Peek-A-Boos are chostly enemies that can teleport around the map, making them immune to reaction abilities unless coerced out of cover with Rabbid Mario’s Magentic Dance or Rabbid Luigi’s Scaredy Rabbid. Speaking of which, they have a Magnetic Dance of their own that can lead heroes out of cover and make them vulnerable to all other enemies. However, they don’t have as much health as other enemies so get in close and destroy them with high damage attacks and dashes before they teleport away and hit you with their sniper shot.

Valkyrie

Valkyries shoot at heroes with a chain gun-like weapon. They can not only super bounce but send out a shockwave around the area they land. They also deploy a protective aura that reduces the damage of other opponents while the Valkyrie takes the remaining damage. Their super jump makes them vulnerable to reaction abilities. Also be sure to take them out first, especially if they’re projecting a protection aura.