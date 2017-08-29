Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: How to Get Gold Weapons

Screenshot by Jack Fennimore

The gold weapons in Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle are not only surprisingly effective, but can be obtained fairly early on in the game. In fact, you can acquire them right after you beat the first boss.

It’s recommended that you progress a bit into Sherbet Desert before you try to get the gold weapons as you’ll need some more strength for the tough battles ahead. First, you need the push ability from defeating the first boss. Take the cannon to the Ancient Gardens and go to area four. Head across the bridges until you see the red blocks and red switches and then hang a right. Push the blocks onto the buttons to make the bridge appear. You’ll head into the secret area for this world.

You’ll need to activate three switches to make three parts of a bridge raise up. Hit the first switch you see in the central area. Then head across the two bridges that branch off from the central area, defeat the battles you run into, and hit the switches to make the remaining parts of the bridge go up. Be careful as you’ll run into a Pirabbid Plant for one of the matches. Check out our boss guide for tips on how to defeat the Pirabbid Plant.

Here’s a look at the gold weapons themselves:

Not only are the weapons powerful at this point in the game, but they also do extra damage against mid-bosses. They also look pretty cool.

Happy Rabbid hunting!