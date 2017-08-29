‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series’ – Episode 3 Review

Game: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series

Consoles: PS4, Xbox One (reviewed), PC, iOS, Android

Publisher: Telltale Games

Developer: Telltale Games

The Eternity Forge has caused nothing but headaches for Peter Quill and his trusty comrades thus far. Episode 3 of their galaxy spanning adventure tackles the decision of what to ultimately do with that divine object while also building/breaking down relationships. When this third part of Telltale Games’ first Marvel Comics venture begins, players are thrust into the past once again. The intro’s flashback sequence takes place during Peter Quill’s pre-teen years as he’s forced to come face to face with his bully. The emotional pull of this encounter prepares everyone for an episode full of heartfelt moments. What makes this episode so strong is its clever usage of flashback sequences, especially the ones that explore the early upbringing of sibling assassins.

The biggest moment this episode provides is the introduction of a brand new team member who’s familiarity is at an all-time high due to her appearance in the second GOTG film. And just like her personality on the big screen, this individual is a bright and bubbly being who’s abilities play a big part in the decisions you choose. The dialogue shared with her leads to some of the funnier occasions, plus she pops up during some of the more joyful meetings that put her across from Starlord. But once again though, the open bar plays host to another sequence that’s just not as enthralling as the rest of the episode. Making small talk with each teammate just to clear the emotional air is a clever idea, but the conversations needed to complete that task are a bit boring.

After you make your way through that moment, this episode quickly picks back up in entertainment value. The final portion features two of the better moments this series has produced thus far. When that musical shindig goes down on the GOTG’s ship, bundles of laughs are sure to follow. It’s clear that this scene took all of its inspiration from the elements present in the blockbuster films. Once it’s time to make the biggest decision of this episode, prepare to be thrusted into a simple puzzle sequence that’s followed up by a climactic battle. This massive conflict does a fine job of closing out the story arc that’s focused on what to do with the Eternity Forge. This episode’s closer points to an even bigger clash that seems like it’ll impact the fate of the entire galaxy. Personally, this reviewer can’t wait to see it all unfold.

Bottom Line

Telltale’s GOTG series may have taken a step back in the previous episode, but it comes back strong with a better serving of huge decisions, even more hilarity and heart tugging moments. The heavy usage of flashback sequences doesn’t hurt this episode one bit due to the fact that it delves deeper into the series’ more interesting characters. While the bar sequence is the weak link (again…), the rest of Episode 3 picks itself right back up with a final offering of events and decisions that close things out nicely. Once this episode wraps up, the anticipation for what happens next should definitely be high for those who’ve experienced it.

Score: 8.75/10

Pros:

The latest member of the crew is a joy to engage with

The flashback sequences provides even more backstory for two of the more interesting characters

The final sequence’s musical score and action sequence sent this episode out on a high note

Cons: