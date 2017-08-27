WATCH: Street Fighter 5 Menat Reveal Trailer

So there just happened to be another big fight going on this weekend.

Only difference was is that this brawl for all was video game based and focused entirely on Street Fighter V. The digital tournament that took place was the Honk Kong eSports Festival, which gave attendees and live streaming fans a special treat during the top 8 portion of the battle. That surprise gift was the reveal trailer for the next DLC character for Street Fighter V – Menat. If you played through Ed’s story mode, she should instantly be familiar to you. Menat’s tricky fighting style harkens back to Rose, another female fighter who relies on her crazy mix ups and projectile-based gameplay. Menat happens to be a fortune teller herself and is prone to confusing her opponent with the use of an always floating crystal ball.

Her trailer showcases a number of cool attacks, including a dive kick, projectile reflection maneuver, the ability to summon multiple crystal balls and more. Check out her gameplay trailer above and then take a peek at her extra costumes in the pic below:

Menat is scheduled to become available on Tuesday, August 29. Along with her introduction to Street Fighter V, Capcom is celebrating its top fighting game franchise’s 30th anniversary in the form of some costume DLC. M. Bison, Guile, Ibuki and Karen are all receiving some truly regal outfits in order to commemorate such a special occasion. You can check out all their newest costume stylings in the pic posted below:

All four of these DLC costumes will also be ready to download come Tuesday, August 29. So far, Season 2 of Street Fighter V has given us the return of Akuma and the introductions of Kolin, Ed, Abigail and now Menat. Since the character DLC leaks have all come to fruition, it looks like Guy’s master Zeku is the last addition to the roster.