MyNBA 2K18 Companion App: Release Date, Features & More

2K Sports

MyNBA is returning for another year with MyNBA2K18. This year’s cover athlete is New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis. All we have to do now is hope he isn’t traded before the game comes out.

“I’m thrilled to have been selected as the cover for MyNBA2K18 and to help deliver the ultimate mobile experience for NBA 2K fans,” said Kristaps Porzingis. “It’s awesome to be recognized by such an iconic brand after just a couple years playing in the league.”

The app will operate as usual as a companion app to the actual game instead of actually being a mobile version of the game. This doesn’t mean the app is completely useless because there will be things you can do on your app that can help you get started quicker with the main version of NBA 2K18.

One major thing you’ll be able to do is facial scanning through the app itself. This means you will be able to get your face scanned and transfer it over to the Xbox One and PS4. There’s no word on whether you’ll be able to transfer it over to Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox 360 or PS3. In fact, there isn’t much word on this app working with any console other than Xbox One and PS4. A big part of creating a MyPlayer is the ability to use your own face so this will make it easier to get that process started.

More new features include the ability to watch 2KTV at any time straight from your mobile device. 2KTV is the show that you see playing on the home screen of recent 2K games and right before you start up a game. You may even get to answer some trivia questions to earn more VC.

Here’s the complete list of features included with MyNBA2K18:

· Integration with NBA 2K18:

o Facial Scanning with your mobile device to get YOU in NBA 2K18 on PS4 and Xbox One

o Earn Virtual Currency daily

o Shop for console items while on the go from expanded MyPLAYER Store

o Watch 2KTV any time from your device.

· Many ways to play with Quick Game, Playoff, and PVP game modes

· Daily Objectives – complete each day for in-game rewards

· Team Login Incentives – Login daily to earn team packs to distribute to teammates

· Over 300 new cards for the NBA’s 2017-2018 season

The only thing left to mention now is the release date. MyNBA2K18 will be releasing free of charge for Android and iOS device on September 7, 2017. This will give users ample time to tinker around with the app before the official release date of NBA 2K18 on September 19, 2017. Legend Edition owners will receive three-day early access to the game beginning on September 16.