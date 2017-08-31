NBA 2K18 MyCareer Mode Will Feature a Shared World

Visual Concepts/2K Sports

During today’s live stream we saw a lot of information revealed about the upcoming MyCareer mode. In recent iterations, we’ve seen the inclusion of an actual storyline but it looks like 2K Sports is taking this game to the next step. We’ve included the livestream below if you want to check it out. It begins around the 19 minute mark if you don’t want to wait through all the dead time.

It was revealed during the live stream that your MyPlayer will share a world with other players. Whether you’re on the streets, in the gym, at Foot Locker or getting a fresh cut at the barber shop you’ll never be too far away from other players. It seems like many games are following this shared world feature path and while it’s cool, not many players expected a basketball simulator to implement this feature.

As you’re working out with other players, you’ll have to option to specifically target different attributes which gives NBA 2K18 a level of depth never before seen in the 2K series. The gym is pretty large as well so there will be plenty of room for all of the other players to work out. You’ll be able to purchase energy bars from the counter to help boost your attributes while working out. Outside of the gym is a statue of Allen Iverson who was the original cover star of the NBA 2K series.

One thing this new Neighborhood mode will allow you to do is not grind through the MyPlayer modes anymore. You can instead hit the gym or explore around and raise your skills that way. A couple of NBA players such as Jayson Tatum and C.J. McCollum stopped by with NBA 2K and shared their thoughts about the game as well. Spoiler: They both thought the game looked pretty good.

If you’re interesting in learning even more about the new features to come to NBA 2K18, you can read our write-up right here and check out the new Run the Neighborhood trailer.

NBA 2K18 releases on September 19, 2017 for Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Legend Edition owners will receive three-day early access to the game beginning on September 16.

The 2K18 cover was recently in trouble as the cover star Kyrie Irving was traded to the Boston Celtics. 2K will still ship with the original cover but will offer new Boston Celtics covers in the future. Kyrie Irving has already been switched to the Celtics in-game and all of the menus have him in a Celtics jersey.