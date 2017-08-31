NBA 2K18 MyCareer & Park Features, Details & More

Visual Concepts/2K Sports

During today’s NBA 2K18 livestream we were given a pretty lengthy look at NBA 2K18’s MyCareer and Park modes. A new trailer titled “Run The Neighborhood” was released to coincide with the livestream and it gave us an excellent look at what to expect in the game.

The Neighborhood looks like an open world hub area where we can run around and interact with other players. We see the 2K Zone which looks like a carnival area with a DJ. We also get looks at Foot Locker, Swag’s and a barber shop. At Foot Locker you obviously are able to get new shoes but Swag’s will allow you to purchase additional outfits and the barber shop will give you access to new haircuts.

We also get a look at a gym which shows your players along with other players all working out. It’s not entirely clear if lifting weights will increase your strength or anything like that but it’s interesting to see the feature included. It also looks like we’ll have more ways to get around outside of walking. Near the end of the trailer we see a character riding around on a skateboard.

It almost looks like it will be a mixture of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and NBA 2K. San Andreas because of the gym and likely the ability to raise our stats and 2K because, well, it’s 2K. You’ll be able to hit the gym and focus what you want to practice on instead of having the coach tell you what to do. The hub area might be bigger than what we’ve seen in the trailer but it’s hard to say for certain. Neighborhoods will act as a common point between MyPark, Pro-Am, and MyCareer.

The Road to 99 looks interesting because we have many different attributes to level up along the way. Players will earn attributes, badges and VC as you level up. This definitely looks the be the largest and arguably best NBA 2K ever made. It will also be the first NBA 2K game available on a Nintendo console since NBA 2K13. If we hear any more information about NBA 2K18, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

If you’re excited to jump into some NBA 2K action but don’t want to wait for the actual game, we recommend checking out the MyNBA2K18 app. The app isn’t actually available yet but once it is you can actually scan your face in preparation for the release of NBA 2K18. The app releases on September 7.

NBA 2K18 releases on September 19, 2017 for Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Legend Edition owners will receive three-day early access to the game beginning on September 16.