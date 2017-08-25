New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Sports Destiny 2 Gear For Weekend Series Against Mariners

The New York Yankees are hosting the Seattle Mariners this weekend starting tonight and Aaron Judge is changing up his batting gloves and cleats for the series.

If you look closely at the Yankees slugger you may see he is wearing some new gear that is actually advertising Bungie’s upcoming title Destiny 2. He will wear a different set of gloves and cleats for each game that feature each of the different classes in Destiny 2. Judge is wearing Warlock themed gear for tonight’s game and will rotate between Titan and Hunter for the other two games in the series.

It’s not really a well kept secret that Judge is a big Destiny fan. In July he visited Bungie’s headquarters to check out Destiny 2 and posted it on his Twitter account.

Here’s a closer look at the #Destiny2-themed cleats that will be worn by @TheJudge44 this weekend. First up: Warlock cleats and gloves. pic.twitter.com/9TgBCsKJ8l — Destiny The Game (@DestinyTheGame) August 25, 2017

Aaron Judge and the Yankees were involved with a benches clearing brawl yesterday while visiting the Detroit Tigers that resulted in eight players being ejected in total. Detroit Tigers first basemen Miguel Cabrera and New York Yankees catcher received seven and four-game suspensions respectively.

Cabrera doesn’t even think Judge should have a chance to be wearing these gloves or cleats this weekend. The first basemen says Judge went after him and should have been suspended or fined for his role in the brawl.

“My point is, why are they not saying anything about Judge? He tried to hit me, go after me on the floor,” Cabrera said. “They didn’t suspend him. There was a lot of people going after me and they didn’t get a suspension. “[Judge] is going to get away [with it]? And the pitcher who threw at me, he’s going to get away [with it] too, with no suspension? That’s bulls—.”

Destiny 2 will be coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6. PC players will have to wait until October 24 for their launch.