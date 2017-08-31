Pokemon GO Version 0.73.1 and 1.43. 1: What Did the Update Change?

Niantic

The newest update for the hit mobile game Pokemon GO has officially released, but sadly it won’t be bringing any new Pokemon. While many were more than hopeful another legendary Pokemon such as Mew or Mewtwo were added, this update for both Android and iOS aims to just adjust some bugs and add some quality of life features.

Posted today on the official Pokemon GO website, here is what the 0.73.1 and 1.43.1 update has altered:

Added the ability for Trainers to spin the Photo Disc at a Gym using the Pokémon GO Plus accessory.

Added the ability to view the number of Trainers entered, and preparing, for a Raid Battle before using a Raid Pass.

Improved Pokémon Collection screen search functionality by allowing Trainers to search through their Pokémon’s moves using the @ character.

Resolved a bug which caused the Raid Boss to always break free from the last Premier Ball.

Resolved a bug that prevented Trainers from seeing they’d received double XP from Raid Battles when using a Lucky Egg.

Various bug fixes.

One of the best additions is by far the ability to view how many people are going to or are getting ready to take part in a raid battle. Given this is very much a war of attrition, joining a large number of people will more than help. This is especially useful for big, active areas like New York City where it might not always be obvious who or how many are participating.

Also being able to search for specific moves is a nice thing to have especially for those who are looking to play more competitively for gyms. The rest are all bug fixes, so sadly if you’re looking for anything substantial to change or any new Pokemon to grab you’re out of luck for now. However, don’t lose hope because the next generation of Pokemon could very well be on its way thanks to a datamine a few days back.