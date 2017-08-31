Pokemon GO: Where To Find Raikou, Suicune and Entei

Niantic

Niantic and The Pokemon Company have announced today that the legendary trio from the Johto region – Raikou, Entei and Suicune – are all coming to Pokemon GO starting today. These rare Pokemon will join the likes of the legendaries already in the game which gives us pretty much every legendary available from generations one and two. A recent datamine of Pokemon GO has revealed generation three is one the way. This could have been assumed before but now it seems more likely.

The three Pokemon will join the Raid Battles located at Gyms around the world. On top of this news, the EX Raid Battle feature will begin a field-test program in select areas before becoming available to everyone worldwide.

Like the legendary Pokemon before them, Raikou, Entei and Suicune will all be available for just a limited time so you’ll have to act fast if you want to grab them. Here’s where you will be able to find all of them initially.

Raikou, an Electric-type Legendary Pokémon, can be battled throughout the Americas.

Entei, a Fire-type Legendary Pokémon, can be battled throughout Europe and Africa.

Suicune, a Water-type Legendary Pokémon, can be battled throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

On September 30, all of these Pokemon will move to a different location to give players in different regions a chance to catch them. Finally, on October 31, they will make one last rotation and then presumably disappear from the game.

The first EX Raid Passes are being sent out to players soon. The Pokemon GO blog post says players can expect to try out the new system as early as September 6. The EX Raid Battle takes the place of the Exclusive Raid Battle as Niantic has decided to launch a new version of it after receiving valuable player feedback. During the initial testing the development team will be tinkering around with the system by working with things such as EX Raid eligibility requirements, frequency, times, locations and durations with the final goal of making the EX Raid Battles better for everyone.

Pokemon GO received an update yesterday updating the game to version 0.73.1 for Android and 1.43.1 on iOS. The update didn’t change a whole lot but you can read the patch notes here.