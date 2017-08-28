Pokemon Ultra Sun & Moon Dual Pack Announced

The #PokemonUltraSunMoon Veteran Trainer’s Dual Pack will be available Nov. 17th. It includes both games, 16 art cards, and more! pic.twitter.com/1VaoutVfoP — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 28, 2017

The Pokemon Ultra Sun & Moon Veteran Trainer’s Dual Pack was announced by Nintendo of America on Twitter.

The pack includes both Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon as well as 16 art cards and more.

Nintendo is also offering players a Rockruff that evolves into Dusk Form Lycanroc for buying the game between the game’s release date of November 17, 2017 and January 10, 2017. The Dusk Form will reflect the characteristics of both the Midday and Midnight Forms of Lycanroc; it learns both Accelerock and Counter and has the ability of Tough Claws which boosts the attack of moves that make direct contact.

Nintendo also announced that you can obtain the mythical Pokemon Marshadow for Pokemon Sun and Moon via a code found from GameStop stores from October 9 to 23.

#FireEmblemWarriors Special Edition includes 3 CDs, a dual-sided poster & 25 character art cards! Available Oct. 20th for #NintendoSwitch. pic.twitter.com/C0Z8OKr70w — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 28, 2017

In other news, Nintendo of America also announced the special edition for Fire Emblem Warriors, which includes 3 CDs, a dual-sided poster, and 25 character art cards.