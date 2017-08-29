Razer Destiny 2 DeathAdder Elite Review

Razer

Specs

– 7 Buttons

– 16,000 DPI Optical Sensor

– 7-foot cable

– 450 IPS /50 g acceleration

– Chroma Lighting

Razer’s Destiny 2 DeathAdder Elite may be my favorite gaming mouse to date. The newest product from Razer offers a nice robust and comfortable design that is great for both work and play. This mouse sports a healthy amount of customization features both visually and functionally, that allows the user to tailor it to virtually any scenario. While it may take a bit of time to fully tune this mouse to your preferred style, the end result is a mouse that is perfect for virtually any type of video game.

Starting off with the visuals, the Destiny 2 DeathAdder Elite sports a light underneath the mouse wheel and the Destiny logo. Both of these can be individually colored through Razer’s Synapse application. While your color wheel is a bit more limited than then say the Ornata Chroma keyboard, it’s nice to add your personal touch to the mouse.

Users can also choose from a variety of effects that play with how the colors are used such as cycling through colors or only illuminating when used. You can also enable the Chroma App feature, which actually alters the mouse’s colors for specific games. So if you are playing D.Va on Overwatch, the mouse colors will be pink. The effect is cool, but ultimately only will come into play if you own one of games affected by this extra feature.

The DeathAdder Elite is 5 by 2.87 by 1.69 inches and weighs 0.21 pounds. This mouse sports 7 separate mechanical buttons with two on the left side, two in the middle, along with the traditional three up front. All of these can be customized and are very responsive both in and out gaming. There are nice grips on either side and mouse overall fits comfortably in my hand. Both the left and right mouse buttons have small grooves that fit fingers comfortably. Clicking is very responsive and there have been no sticks or jams during my use. As for the mouse wheel, it sports a nice texture that allows for a more tactile and ultimately enjoyable feel.

Movement is fluid and smooth across the various types of mouse pads I tested it on. Razer’s DeathAdder Elite also has fantastic precision and it worked wonderfully across a variety of different game genres. Much of this comes down to how much you can customize the sensitivity of the mouse itself via the Razer Synapse application. The Razer DeathAdder Elite can go up to 16,000 DPI and players can set up to five custom DPI settings. This is one of the best features of the DeathAdder Elite as players can use the two middle mouse buttons to switch between the five settings.

As someone who plays a lot of Overwatch, being able to swap various DPI numbers on the fly is very helpful. This lets players experiment without having to keep closing the window to adjust the sensitivity mouse. You can also reduce the number of DPI settings from five to two if you are worried about losing track of which setting is currently on.

Players can also adjust their Polling Rate and can calibrate the type of surface you are using. This mouse has a 7-foot long fiber cable and is compatible with both PC and Mac. The cable itself is quite flexible and works nicely with the mouse. It doesn’t snag on any of the mouse pads or surfaces tested on, so even if you don’t have a high-end gaming mouse pad you’ll be fine.

There are a lot of gaming mouses out there, but the Razer DeathAdder Elite is by far one of the best. Despite the price being a bit high (the Destiny 2 variant is priced at $79.99), the amount of customization is more than worth it. The sheer precision and ability to fix the DPI on the fly is fantastic for all types of games. While lighting effects may not be as elaborate as the Chroma keyboards, it’s a nice addition. However, unless you really want your mouse to have the Destiny symbol, you will be just fine with finding the regular DeathAdder Elite at a cheaper price. However, if you want to upgrade to your first high-end mouse, this is certainly one that should be on your radar.

Pros:

Great, comfortable design

Chroma addition is nice

Responsive buttons and movement

Strong customization options

Cons:

Unless you want the Destiny symbol, there’s no real reason to purchase this over the original.

Rating 5/5