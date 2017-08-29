Razer Destiny 2 Ornata Chroma Keyboard Review

Razer

Specs

– 104 keys

– Mecha-Membrane Keys

– USB Connection

– Works for both PC and Mac

– Chroma Backlit

– Magnetized Wrist Rest

When it comes to gaming on PC, purchasing a new keyboard can be a rather expensive endeavor. There are tons of different options for players to pick up and one of those is Razer’s Destiny 2 Ornata Chroma keyboard. Sporting a unique Mecha-Membrane hybrid design for its keys, the Ornata Chroma is a solid, but expensive choice. Priced at over $100, the Ornata Chroma offers fantastic precision and is dripping in customizable features. However, if you are purchasing this keyboard specifically to show off your Destiny 2 love you may be a bit disappointed.

Visually, the Ornata Chroma is gorgeous when backlit, as all 104 keys can be surrounded in virtually any color you want. While there is a default color set up, the real fun begins once you go into the free Razer Synapse program which gives players the ability to adjust a multitude of features. This includes everything from colors to effects to mapping specific designs for certain games. You can easily spend hours retooling and constructing a custom design for your keyboard. It’s all simple to use and players can save different visual set-ups that you can cycle through via the program.

There are also some intriguing design choices for games like Overwatch, which has pre-determined color schemes and visual flairs. It’s a novel idea and picking a character like Reinhardt only to have your keyboard light up gray is a nice touch. This can be turned off if it becomes too distracting, but the pre-created designs are nice additions for anyone who just wants to jump into a game right away.

As for being a specific Destiny 2 product, the Ornata Chroma only sports the game’s logo on the wrist pad and the name in the top right corner. In between the keys, there is also a design that resembles a star map, but sadly it doesn’t exactly scream “Destiny 2.” Razer had a chance to really have some fun with this keyboard and add symbols for the three classes or different races, so it’s disappointing that the only tie to the game in question is a name and small symbol.

When it comes to function, the Ornata Chroma is precise and comfortable to use. I tested across multiple games including Overwatch, Starcraft Remastered, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, the Destiny 2 Beta, L.A. Noire, and Payday 2. All of the keys were responsive and my hands were comfortable thanks to the magnetic wrist rest. Like the backlighting, users can go into the Razer Synapse program to customize the keys and Macros till you find that perfect set up. The keys themselves may take a bit of time to get used to as the hybrid mix of membrane rubber dome and the mechanical clicking feels a little odd at first. However, after a day or so of use, the Ornata Chroma felt fine when compared to other keyboards.

The Ornata Chroma measures in at 1.3 by 18.24 by 6.67 inches so it won’t take up a ton of space on your desk. You can also track various stats like your Keystroke distance and use of Macros. It’s cute, but ultimately not necessary unless you are really keen on mastering your performance. The wrist rest attachment is also a welcomed feature and it can be easily removed if you don’t like it.

I also used this keyboard for all of my writing and daily work here are Heavy. Just like gaming, all of the keys were precise and exceptionally responsive. The only real issue is more of a personal taste, but the Ornata Chroma is really loud. Every key clicks when you hit it, so if you are writing you’ll hear nothing but this and it can grow rather annoying. While this isn’t a fault of the keyboard itself, if you’re looking for something a bit quieter then you might want to test it out before purchasing.

The Razer Ornata Chroma is a fantastic keyboard if you aren’t looking to absolutely break the bank. If you are looking for a keyboard that has some visual flair, the Ornata Chroma easily delivers. Though if you are buying it specifically for the Destiny 2 name then you might want to just stick with the regular Ornata Chroma. Performance wise, the keys feel great, but there is a bit of a learning curve when it comes to using them thanks to the hybrid design. Some of this can be fixed via the various customizable features, but don’t expect any additional features like dedicated media keys. If you’re looking for a new keyboard then consider picking up the Ornata Chroma, as it more than met my needs when playing even the most intense games.

Pros:

Precise and responsive keys

Lots of visual customization

Sturdy design that stays in place

Arm rest is a nice addition

Cons:

Lack of Destiny 2 visual additions is disappointing

Keys make take a bit of time to get used to

Rating: 4.5/5.0