Sonic Forces Bonus Edition: What’s Included?

The Sonic Team and Sega are keeping the Sonic the Hedgehog ball rolling with Sonic Forces. While Sonic Mania was a return to traditional 2D Sonic games, Sonic Forces will be building on the 3D gameplay and try to win fans back to the 3D installments.

One way the team is doing is by offering the pretty nice looking Bonus Edition. For you collectors out there you’ll find a lot to like with this version. It already has a step up on Sonic Mania because it has a physical copy.

The Bonus Edition includes a controller skin for your platform of choice – Xbox One, PS4 or Nintendo Switch. If that wasn’t already cool enough there’s still more you’ll get. With the Bonus Edition you’ll receive a code for five DLC outfits. These outfits vary across several Sega published or developed games. You’ll be able to pick up outfits inspired by Puyo Puyo, Super Monkey Ball, Nights, Persona 5 and Jet Set Radio. Sonic Forces features a Create-a-Character mode and you will be able to use these outfits on your personal avatar.

The cherry on top of all of this is that the Bonus Edition will only put you back $40. We’ve seen several collector’s editions go for more and give you less so we tip our cap to Sega on this one.

Pre-order links are now available on Amazon for the following platforms. We don’t know how much stock exists for these versions so we’d recommend picking them up fast if you want one.

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4

Xbox One (we couldn’t track down a Bonus Edition listing so this is just the standard one)

Here’s the description of the game as found on Amazon.

Three types of gameplay: Fast paced action as Modern Sonic, thrilling platforming as Classic Sonic, and utilize powerful gadgets as your own Customer Hero Character! Fight against a brand new mysterious and powerful enemy, Infinite! Featuring an all-star cast of well-known Sonic franchise heroes and villains! Bonus Edition includes: game, controller skin, and costume DLC code

Sonic Forces releases November 7, 2017 for Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC and will cost $40 for both the standard and Bonus Edition.