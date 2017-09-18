Bug Alert: Your VC Could Vanish With Your MyPlayer in NBA 2k18

Players are reporting an issue with NBA 2k18’s economy: Namely their VC is disappearing via MyPlayer.

Reported on Operation Sport’s forums, the problem has spread to twitter, and it appears to not only be affecting VC, but also ‘MyPlayer’ as well:

Operation Sports reports:

“There is a very nasty bug within NBA 2K18 it appears, where you can lose your MyPlayer and all the VC you spent on it due to a bug within the game. The thread on the OS forums is already spanning multiple pages as players reported issues over the weekend.”

NBA 2k18 looks to be a wonderful suite of basketball features and gameplay modes, from incredible graphics to a new story-driven GM experience. But if you cannot earn VC – and keep it – the entire game falls apart.

Thus, avoid MyPlayer until the issue has been resolved.

