Bug Alert: Your VC Could Vanish With Your MyPlayer in NBA 2k18

Players are reporting an issue with NBA 2k18’s economy: Namely their VC is disappearing via MyPlayer.

Customer service with @2KSupport and @xbox is ridiculous you dont care about my VC? pic.twitter.com/jEJ0yslupw — Nyjah Arrington (@Kingzcaliber) September 18, 2017

Reported on Operation Sport’s forums, the problem has spread to twitter, and it appears to not only be affecting VC, but also ‘MyPlayer’ as well:

Because I lost a center that I spent $40 in VC for and played almost 35 career games. I worked and even paid for my player . — Nba 2k (@nba2k17HELP) September 18, 2017

Operation Sports reports:

“There is a very nasty bug within NBA 2K18 it appears, where you can lose your MyPlayer and all the VC you spent on it due to a bug within the game. The thread on the OS forums is already spanning multiple pages as players reported issues over the weekend.”

NBA 2k18 looks to be a wonderful suite of basketball features and gameplay modes, from incredible graphics to a new story-driven GM experience. But if you cannot earn VC – and keep it – the entire game falls apart.

Thus, avoid MyPlayer until the issue has been resolved.