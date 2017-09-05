Call of Duty WWII Multiplayer Beta Secret Spotify Codes

Activision

Secret Spotify codes were hidden in various maps in the Call of Duty WWII Private Multiplayer Beta.

According to a press release sent to Heavy, Activision partnered with music streaming service Spotify for the first time to hide audio messages in maps featuring in-game character voices from the campaign’s cast. The codes found in the screenshot above are meant for the community to decipher using the Spotify mobile app. If players find the five-letter code, they can enter it into the Call of Duty: WWII Classified website for an exclusive in-game Calling Card for when the game releases on November 3, 2017.

YouTuber PrestigeIsKey was able to find the secret behind the codes hidden in the game on August 27. If you take the bar codes and scan them into Spotify, you can hear the audio recordings, as reported by Charlie Intel. You do so by going to the search tab, tapping the camera icon on the top right, and scanning the code.

You can check out the audio files by scanning the bar codes in the screenshot at the top of this article, or by clicking the links below:

Intercept Able

Intercept Baker

Intercept Charlie