Cuphead: How Long is the Game?

The newest Xbox One exclusive has officially released and it’s probably one of the most difficult games of the year. Cuphead is a side-scrolling shooter that challenges players to pay off their debt to the devil by collecting souls. This is done by going to different worlds and walloping everyone you come across until they are knocked out. While the title may seem simple enough, Cuphead can be a rather lengthy game depending on your skill level.

Cuphead is broken up into three islands and a finale, with the former each containing around 5 to 7 bosses a pop. These fights can last anywhere from a two to three minutes if you have no issues, but this is going to rarely be the case. The bosses in this game are incredibly difficult, especially once you reach the second island which introduces longer and more complex foes. An average boss fight, with retries, could run you anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes, perhaps more if you’re really struggling.

Our playthrough of Cuphead, all on the Regular difficulty, took us around 15 hours to fully complete. Keep in mind, that if you play on the Simple difficulty, players will not be able to progress and finish the game since souls are only collected on the Regular setting. Cuphead also includes several “Run and Gun” sections that act as side-scrolling areas where you have to survive until the very end. As for the bosses, there are 17 across the three main islands and an additional few if you manage to collect all of the souls.

Keep in mind, Cuphead’s length will solely depend on your raw skill level and how much time you put into learning the game. There are also 12 collectible potions for you to purchase, gold coins to obtain, and also some cryptic side missions scattered about the hub world.Keep in mind, Cuphead is about 75% boss battles, so if that’s not your jam then this might not be the game for you.