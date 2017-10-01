Cuphead: How to Check How Many Times You Have Died

Cuphead is Xbox One’s highly anticipated exclusive and it’s out now. While it certainly shouldn’t be compared to Dark Souls, this 1930s inspired side-scroller definitely isn’t the easiest game in the world. The whole game is centered around boss battles and it encourages a lot of trial and error. The game is broken up into three islands and a finale so there’s a lot of boss killing to do in this game.

Throughout your journey through Cuphead, you will die. There’s no way around it and it doesn’t matter how good you are at video games. You only have three hearts in Cuphead, with the option of adding on another, so you can’t really take a whole lot of punishment. One of the main things you’ll do in this game is learn the different patterns of your enemies so you can defeat them once and for all.

If you’re curious about how many times you’ve died then you’ve come to the right place. Since death is a common ordeal, the game actually keeps track of how many times you have died and it’s easily accessible. All you have to do is reach the second island and head down past the roller coaster boss. You’ll see a pond that keeps track of how many times you have perished throughout the game.

If you don’t want to know what has been going in terms of dying, we advise you to not check out this pond. If you can’t help but wonder, then you know where to go. If you want to cut down on your deaths, we recommend you learn some tricks such as how and when to parry. Parrying certain enemies will also help you boost your scores on every level.

We are big fans of Cuphead here at Heavy.

Despite the minor gameplay issues, Cuphead completely delivers in terms of visuals to the point where you might briefly forget that the year is 2017 and not 1930. It honestly cannot be stated enough just how amazing the art and sound are for this game. Even if this title proves too difficult for you, Cuphead is absolutely a must try for anyone who owns an Xbox One.

You can read our full review of the title here.

Cuphead is out now on Xbox One and PC via Steam or GoG.