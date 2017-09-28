Cuphead: Release Date, Price & Unlock Time

Studio MDHR

First announced way back during E3 2014, Cuphead is finally seeing the light of day. The indie side-scrolling shooter takes inspiration from 1930s cartoons as seen by the animation style. The game itself has a grainy look to it which makes it seem like you’re playing out a cartoon. It’s a cool way to help Cuphead set itself apart from other games in the genre.

This game is important as it marks the first Xbox One console exclusive in quite some time. Although this is an indie title, lots of care and polish was put into this game to make it worth your time. Xbox gamers may remember Ori and the Blind Forest as another example of an indie game being wrongfully overlooked.

The game itself is described as a classic run and gun action game that focuses heavily on boss battles. You control either Cuphead or Mugman and you have the option of playing in either single player or with local co-op. With couch co-op slowly disappearing from games, it’s nice to see some games still offering it.

Hey #Cuphead fans! In case you didn’t know, Cuphead will be launching at a single time around the world at 6:00 a.m. PT on Sept. 29! pic.twitter.com/1NxzFzQnBb — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) September 27, 2017

While this game is an Xbox One console exclusive, the title will also be available on Windows 10 via the Xbox Play Anywhere feature and on Steam. This means progress between the Xbox One and Windows 10 versions will be shared but the Steam version will be separate from those two versions.

The unlock time is the same across every platform – 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET. Unfortunately we aren’t getting a midnight release so there’s no sense in staying up for this title if you’re excited. Luckily, it unlocks pretty early in the day so you’ll still have the most of the day to play it.

Cuphead releases September 29 for Xbox One, Windows 10 and Steam for $19.99. You can check out the E3 2015 trailer for the game below.